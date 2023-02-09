Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) are victim of cyberattack

Swiss media reported on Wednesday that cyberattack was perpetrated a few days ago against the railway company, distributing malware via email and breaking into part of the SBB’s corporate network.

While the company refused to reveal more details, its spokesperson Reto Schärli said that as a precautionary measure, security levels have been increased to protect both SBB and individual data.

Traffic infrastructure and personal passenger information, such as credit card numbers, was not compromised, according to SBB.

Migros Bank will close its ATMs at night

From the end of February, it will no longer be possible to withdraw money from a Migros bank's Bancomat 24 hours a day.

The company has decided to reduce the hours of access to its ATMs to prevent thefts.

Depending on the location, ATMs will be closed from 11 pm or midnight until 5 am, the bank said.

A number of ATMs have been attacked in recent months, the latest such incident occurring on February 2nd in a village of Bière in Vaud, where a Bancomat was broken into with an explosive.

Revealed: The brands that Swiss people like most

The new Brand Indicator Study shows which companies people in Switzerland find most relevant to their lives.

The top 10 are:

1. WhatsApp

2. Migros

3. Google

4. Coop

5. YouTube

6. Mbudget

7. Mastercard

8. Twint

9. The Post

10. Gruyère

Get out your hankies: sneezing time is almost here

Cold winter weather provides at least some relief to people suffering from hay fever and other seasonal allergies usually associated with spring.

But this year the respite may be short-lived.

Sunny weather predicted for the coming days will hasten return of pollen and other allergens, according to a forecast from MeteoNews weather service.

“Should these [meteorological] conditions continue, the pollen season will begin soon with the early flowering of trees,” it said.

Swiss ‘Riz Casimir’ recipe ranked among worst dishes in the world

There is just no accounting for taste.

While some in Switzerland swear by the country’s version of a curry dish — which contains rice, curry, fried bananas, and canned fruit topped with whipped cream — culinary experts at Taste Atlas magazine found this concoction hard to swallow.

In its recent global ranking, the publication deemed Riz Casimir not only one of the least appetising meals, but also the worst rice dish — ever.

It’s a good thing Rivella was not part of the ranking.



