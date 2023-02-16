Remains of British man lost nearly 50 years ago found in Swiss Alps

When David Browning, a 32-year-old British citizen who lived in the Lausanne region, and his French companion, didn’t come back from a mountaineering trip to the Grand Combine area of the Valais Alps in December 1974, a vast search-and rescue operation was put in place.

He was not found then or for the next 48 years.

In September, however, after the record-high summer heatwave melted much of the ice in the Alps, a number of bones came to the surface.

DNA profiling, as well as investigations carried out jointly with the British police and Interpol, took several months, but the unearthed bones have been identified at last.

According to a press release published by the Valais cantonal police on Thursday, they belonged to Browning.

While no information has been given about the way Browning and his companion died, the event made news in January 1975, only 10 days after their disappearance on New Year’s Eve.

“Any miracle is impossible. We haven't seen them for 10 days now, where else can they be if not under an avalanche," L’Express newspaper reported at the time.

The mystery thickens, however, because no avalanche was recorded in the area at the time.

Another newspaper, Le Nouvelliste, posited on January 15th, 1975, that the route Browning and his companion took "crosses many tormented glaciers and the whole area is unfortunately famous for having recorded a large number of disappearances".

"It is therefore a safe bet that the rest of their adventure was marked by a fatal fall into a crevice," said the newspaper.

