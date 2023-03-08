10 events in Switzerland not to miss this March

Lucerne Festival

The renowned Lucerne Festival takes place every spring, summer and autumn and draws some of the world’s most famous orchestras, conductors, and soloists for a celebration of classical music. This spring the festival takes place from March 31st to April 2nd.

Avenches Carnival

From March 17th to 19th, the annual Avenches Carnival delights onlookers with its Guggenmusik and colourful processions followed by an evening with a round of tasty fondue. On Sunday, the musicians meet at the Roman Arena for an aperitif concert before you can catch playing at Grand Cortège Humoristique procession through town. Don’t forget to bring your confetti.

Zurich Speed Dating Event

Set in a modern ambience, singles can get to know each other for €29 at Zurich’s largest speed dating event on March 26th between 5pm and 9.30pm Following the official speed dating rounds, attendants can stay at the location for food, drinks, and to meet potential love interests outside the designated age brackets.

Swiss Snow Happening

The Swiss Snow Happening is the Swiss championship for snow sports instructors and the joint celebration of the end of the season for Swiss ski schools. From March 20th to March 23rd around 1,500 snow sports instructors meet to compete in various disciplines and be crowned the best snow sports instructors. Onlookers can catch a bite at the Igloo on the Metsch and round up the day with après-ski in the village at the tipi.

The Chocolate Quest in La Gruyère Region

Every year, the "Quête du Chocolat" honours a flagship product of La Gruyère region and this year it’s none other than chocolate! Between March 25th and 26th, you can join the Easter bunnies workshop at the Gruyères Chocolate factory in Pringy for 19 francs per person, or watch the demonstration of a chocolate sculpture in the workshop of the Maison Cailler in Broc.

Spring Basel

The Spring Basel brings together regional bands and artists, art performances and live talk entertainment at the Messe Basel from March 22nd to March 26th for the whole region to enjoy.

Zürich Bier Festival

Zurich’s 9th beer festival will welcome breweries from around the globe, including France, Italy, and Belgium – and the good news is, you can attend workshops and taste as many different beers as you like. Well…sort of. Ticket prices will set you back anywhere from 45 to 140 francs.

Fish festival

If you’re planning a trip down south, make sure to drop by Muralto’s traditional fish festival which takes place at Piazzale Burbaglio on March 26th. Organised by the fish association Sant’Andrea, the festival includes an early morning fishing contest, celebration, music as well as games for children.

Pub Crawl Zurich

Every Saturday from 9pm until June 24th, Zurich’s McGee’s Irish Pub invites guests to join in on its pub crawl in an aim to discover the city’s night life alongside new friends. The party usually includes Swiss and foreigners alike and meets at three different pubs for a few rounds of drinks and dance.

RetroSkitag

On March 25th, it is officially time to dust off your vintage ski suit and head to Tannenboden for a retro day of skiing. Local Olympic medallist Ernst Good will meet the 80s fans at 11am at Prodalp for a warm-up session and at 2pm those brave enough will join forces for a very retro descent on the piste, followed by retro après-ski at the FahrBar.