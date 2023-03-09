Several bodies found after house explosion in Switzerland

Emergency services were alerted to a blast in the house in the town of Yverdon-les-Bains in the Swiss canton of Vaud at 6:40am, police said.

"Several bodies have been found in the house," Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz told AFP.

Images in the Swiss press showed fire fighters hosing down the still-smoking, burned-out shell of a single-family home, where a family of five had reportedly been living.

"An investigation has been launched," Bisenz said, adding that the cause of the fire remained unclear, as did whether the explosion had happened before or after the blaze broke out.

More to follow...