Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss president admits ‘mistake’ in his choice of words



Alain Berset has sparked massive criticism among Swiss public and politicians when he talked in an interview on Sunday about “war frenzy in certain circles,” referring to those who are urging Switzerland to forsake its neutrality and allow export of arms to Ukraine.



Following a backlash over his comment, Berset admitted on Tuesday that he had “made a mistake” and “it was not the right choice of words."



He did, however, maintain his opposition to exporting Swiss arms to war-torn Ukraine.



“The response to this brutal war cannot be rearmament alone,” Berset pointed out, adding that Switzerland’s strength in such situations is diplomacy.



Rooms with a view: efforts underway to make rentals in Zermatt more affordable



If you think renting an apartment in the famous Valais community located at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn is expensive, you are right.



However, a newly-formed cooperative, Wohnraum Mattertal, is appealing “to the social conscience of property owners” to lower their rents. So far, only the wealthy can afford to live in the community.



“I believe there are many owners who will participate because they don't want Zermatt to become a ghost town,” said municipal councilor Bianca Ballmann, who is also the cooperative's president.



In fact, some apartment owners have already stepped forward, but not nearly enough to provide 400 affordable accommodations the cooperative is looking for.

Zurich will test music on public transport (but passengers won’t hear it)

After the summer holidays, Zurich's public transportation system (VBZ) will launch a test project to allow bus and tram drivers to listen to music in their cab, the company announced on Tuesday.

Some rules will be in place, however, to ensure that drivers are not distracted by the music and the vehicles are driven safely i at all times,.

For instance, “listening to music at a limited volume is permitted, but not listening to podcasts or live broadcasts of sporting events.”

Frozen Swiss lake a site of world-record dive

Czech diver David Vencl broke a world record on Tuesday when he dived vertically, without a wetsuit, to a depth of over 50 metres into Lake Sils in Graubünden.

https://twitter.com/guardian/status/1635757490590605313



The lake was covered with a 35-cm-thick ice through which a hole was drilled so that Vencl could accomplish his feat.



He re-emerged to the surface after one minute and 52 seconds, spluttering blood, but a visit to a hospital confirmed that Vencl’s lungs were not damaged by his ground (or, in this case, ice) breaking dive.



