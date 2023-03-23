Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

The price of electricity will increase further in Switzerland in 2024



In addition to higher energy costs that went into effect in 2023, electricity prices will continue to rise in 2024, Swissgrid announced on Wednesday.



The hike will be 146 francs in 2024 for an average household —more than double (70 francs) currently.



There will also be other charges added to the bill to cover network services, as well as compensation for hydroelectric reserves and reserve power plants.

Social Democrat MPs file motions to curb higher rents

The motions call for a moratorium on ‘abusive’ rent increases, even if the benchmark mortgage rate rises. This move would apply temporarily, until municipalities and cantons introduce rent control measures.

However, deputies have little hope of the motions passing in the parliament, as all the proposals put forth in favour of tenants during previous sessions had been swept away.



If that happens, the left of centre Social Democratic party could bring this issue to a referendum.

Most Swiss retirees live well and prosper

On average, pensioners in Switzerland have a lower income than people of working age, but they have more accumulated wealth, according to a new report titled “Poverty in the elderly” by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).



Many retirees have significant assets, with at least half of those over the age of 65 living in a household with more than 100,000 francs in liquid assets. An analysis conducted by the Federal Social Insurance Office indicates that the median net worth of this population is around a quarter of a million francs — which means half have more and the other half less.



“The principle of the three pillars of retirement provision works well for a large proportion of retirees,” said Peter Burri Follath, spokesperson for the organisation Pro Senectute Switzerland.



On the other hand, about 10 percent of pensioners live more modestly and cannot afford an unexpected expense of 2,500 francs in the space of a month.

Medications to be distributed to patients by piece, not box

In view of the persisting scarcity, The Drug Shortage Task Force is recommending that, starting today, medical practices prescribe, and pharmacies dispense, medications in limited quantities.

This means that instead of getting a 30-day supply of a given drug, you may receive just enough pills needed to treat your condition.

This measure makes it possible to distribute the short-listed medicines to more patients and avoid throwing out open, but unused packages, the government said.

