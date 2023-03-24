Advertisement

Travel news

SWISS cancels flights to Munich and Frankfurt due to strike in Germany

The Local Switzerland
The Local Switzerland - n[email protected] • 24 Mar, 2023 Updated Fri 24 Mar 2023 14:55 CEST
image alt text
Flights between Switzerland and Germany will be grounded. Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP

If you are planning to travel to Germany in the next couple of days — be careful. German unions have called for a day-long strike in the transport sector on Monday, meaning travel will be disrupted.

SWISS airline is canceling all flights between Switzerland and Munich on Sunday and Monday, with flights to Frankfurt being suspended on Monday.

The flights to Berlin, on the other hand, are not affected by the strike and are taking place as planned, according to the airline spokesperson Michael Stief.

He added that effects of the strike on flights from Switzerland to Dresden, Düsseldorf, Hanover, Hamburg, Nuremberg and Stuttgart "are currently being examined".

The airline will contact all passengers with confirmed reservations to inform them of cancellations, and advise them how to re-book the flights free of charge.

As SWISS flies between Switzerland and German cities in codeshare with its mother company, Lufthansa, those flights will be impacted as well.

What about the rail traffic?

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) also announced on Thursday it would completely suspend its long-distance traffic on Monday, affecting connections to Switzerland as well.

As a result, Swiss Federal Railways, (SBB) said its usual Germany-bound trains will run only until the border.

Here too, cancelled tickets can be changed free of charge.

The strike in Germany is taking place in a row over pay as collective bargaining continues. Unions want to see employers offer pay rises to compensate for the steep inflation in the country. 

READ ALSO: What to expect during Monday's 'mega strike' in Germany

