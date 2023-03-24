SWISS cancels flights to Munich and Frankfurt due to strike in Germany

Advertisement

SWISS airline is canceling all flights between Switzerland and Munich on Sunday and Monday, with flights to Frankfurt being suspended on Monday.

The flights to Berlin, on the other hand, are not affected by the strike and are taking place as planned, according to the airline spokesperson Michael Stief.

He added that effects of the strike on flights from Switzerland to Dresden, Düsseldorf, Hanover, Hamburg, Nuremberg and Stuttgart "are currently being examined".

The airline will contact all passengers with confirmed reservations to inform them of cancellations, and advise them how to re-book the flights free of charge.

As SWISS flies between Switzerland and German cities in codeshare with its mother company, Lufthansa, those flights will be impacted as well.

What about the rail traffic?

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) also announced on Thursday it would completely suspend its long-distance traffic on Monday, affecting connections to Switzerland as well.

As a result, Swiss Federal Railways, (SBB) said its usual Germany-bound trains will run only until the border.

Here too, cancelled tickets can be changed free of charge.

The strike in Germany is taking place in a row over pay as collective bargaining continues. Unions want to see employers offer pay rises to compensate for the steep inflation in the country.

