EXPLAINED : What you need to do when moving to another Swiss canton

Yes, Switzerland is a small country, but it is divided into 26 cantons within three linguistic regions, with each one having its own laws, as well as various rules and regulations (although, for logical reasons, cantonal law must not contravene federal legislation).

Many of the general rules are similar from one canton to another, but when you move, you will realise just how much autonomy each of them holds, and the adjustments you will need to make in your life when you relocate.

We are not talking just about different culture and local customs, or even different public holidays from where you used to live.

Rather, the main burden lies in administrative tasks you will have to complete before you feel settled.

From health insurance to taxes

When you move from one town to another within the same canton, the process is fairly simple: you de-register in your former commune of residence and register in the new one. Everything else stays the same.

But moving from one canton to another is more of a headache.

First, regardless of whether you are a Swiss or foreign national, you will have to announce your arrival to local authorities (Einwohnerkontrolle / Contrôle des habitants/ Controllo abitanti) which, depending on the canton, can be done online.

Many cantons allow to register online. Photo by Thomas Lefebvre on Unsplash

Whether you register online or in person, you will need to provide the following documents:

A passport or ID card for each member of the family, in addition to a passport-sized photo for everyone

Documents about your family status — whether you are single, married, and with children

Your work or residency permit

Your lease contract or proof of home ownership

After you register and pay a fee — which varies from one canton to another and depends on the type of work / residency permit you have — you can request a proof of residence document (Wohnsitzbescheinigungen/ Attestation de domicile / certificate di residenza), which you may need to show in some situations to prove your address.

This in itself doesn’t sound too complicated, but then you will receive a letter from the authorities telling you to take out a health insurance policy.

It doesn’t matter that you already have one from your previous place of residence; each canton has its own health infrastructure and levels of government funding, which determine what premiums you will pay.

Demographics and statistics also play a role: health premiums in cantons with younger and healthier population will be lower than in those with higher incidence of disease, and older, chronically ill people.

But the mere fact of living in a particular canton doesn’t necessarily mean premiums will be the same for everyone: cantons can also be divided into zones with different premiums.

All this to say that your ‘old’ health insurance will no longer be valid for most medical treatments (except for emergencies), so you will either have to purchase a new plan or have your current one adapted by the carrier to match the new canton’s price structure.

And then there are taxes…

Taxation is also based on your canton of residence, so, depending on where you move, you may end up paying either less or more taxes.

And that is one of the reasons for registering in the canton when you first arrive — so that authorities know where you live and what taxation rate applies to you.

Last but not least, If you own a vehicle at the time of your move, you will have to swap your number plates and update your driving licence and vehicle registration certificate.

To do this, you will need the following documents:

Current vehicle registration certificate

Completed application form for registering a vehicle

Proof of liability insurance

Depending on whether you are moving with children or pets, there could also be other requirements and things you need to do.

Comparis consumer platform explains all the details in this link.