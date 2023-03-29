Reader question: Do I need to take out insurance in Switzerland for my pet?

Advertisement

When deciding to introduce a pet to one’s household, many people ask themselves whether a pet insurance, which can protect you against the financial risk that comes with an ill or injured animal, is useful or entirely unnecessary.

There are many things – from short-term illnesses to more severe accidents – that can happen in your pet’s (hopefully long) life. Whether it is running down the stairs in your home or crossing the road in traffic, veterinary treatment in Switzerland, especially in the case of emergencies, can set you back thousands very quickly.

In 2022, Swiss households were home to 1,853,759 cats and 544,459 dogs, yet only a small number of them were insured. This can be both due to ignorance on the owner’s part, i.e., not knowing a pet insurance is an option, but also due to a tight monthly budget and not being able to afford the monthly premium.

What is a pet insurance?

Similar to a person’s health insurance, pet insurance covers the costs for the check-up and treatment of medical problems that have arisen as a result of illness or accidents in insured animals.

Your pet’s insurance will cover the costs up to the selected sum insured minus the selected deductible, meaning outpatient and inpatient costs for treatment by a vet; costs for inpatient stays in practices or clinics; costs for diagnostics; any medication your pet may need as well as surgery. Some (costlier) insurances also cover the costs for physiotherapy, acupuncture, and homeopathy.

Why do I need a pet insurance?

If you have decided to go the savers route and put money aside for your pet in a separate account in case of an illness or accident, you may be wondering what the benefit of a pet insurance could be in your case. In short: Unexpected veterinary costs can rank in the thousands and often go beyond the scope of the average household budget – even when the owner has put some savings aside for the dog.

In today’s modern world, veterinary medicine has made enormous progress and is in many ways on par with human medicine, meaning treatment costs for animals have also increased – remember, health insurance for people is mandatory for a reason in Switzerland.

So, if your cat is an outdoor cat and your dog enjoys frequent off-leash walks or is a breed with a strong prey drive, taking out pet insurance can be worthwhile as those pets are far more prone to both illnesses and accidents.

But there’s more to it. If you come across an injured animal while out and about in Switzerland, you must feed, care and, if needed, take the animal to see a vet until the owner can be located. The owner must then cover all the rescue-related expenses in addition to the veterinary costs in which case having a pet insurance would soften the blow.

Always remember: In Switzerland, every pet owner is by law required to have a sick or injured pet treated by a vet immediately, or risk being prosecuted for animal cruelty.

What are my pet insurance options?

In Switzerland, there is more than one way to insure your pet. If your cat lives her life indoors, you may feel it’s enough to protect yourself against any cost that could arise from an illness, but not accidents. Owners of free-roaming pets may want to insure both, though this will cost you more. There is also the option of only taking out accident pet insurance for your pet.

The health insurance option will cover most costs related to illnesses which have been identified by a vet and require medical treatment.

However, if you insure your already-ill pet, the insurance will not cover illnesses already present and identified by a vet on the day of taking out the insurance, as well as any illnesses resulting from or related to that condition.

Insurances generally also do not cover hereditary diseases; contagious diseases if the animal has not been vaccinated or periodically re-vaccinated; hereditary diseases and behavioural disorders, psychotherapeutic treatments; dental care services and tartar treatment, costs related to pregnancy and childbirth, castration or spaying, unless previously approved as related to illness; all feed and feed additives.

If your insurance also covers accidents, then it will cover any physical impairments caused by a sudden, external impact, provided the cause is accidental. Poisoning is generally also insured.

An accident pet insurance will not cover accidents which are the result of illness or accident-related costs that occurred before the insurance came into force.

At what age can I have my pet insured?

In Switzerland, there is a minimum and maximum age limit for insuring animals. Once your pet is considered too old – and more prone to illnesses and accidents – you can no longer have them insured.

Switzerland’s number one pet, cats, can be insured from the third month of life up to the end of their sixth year. Dogs can be insured from the third month of life up to the end of the fourth year of life.

Once insured, animals can remain so until the end of their lives.