Switzerland to offer cheaper public transport options for young people

Advertisement

Starting from June 1st, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and SwissPass Alliance will launch three new "simple and affordable" offers for people under 25 years of age, to encourage them to use public transport more often.

“Young people are the public transport users of tomorrow,” the SwissPass Alliance said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Some of them attach great importance to climate protection, decarbonisation, and the sustainability of their journeys."

These are the new offers:

The "AG Night,” a 99-franc-per year subscription allowing unlimited travel across all the public transportation network from 7 pm until 5 am during the week and 7am on weekends and public holidays.This will replace the the ‘seven25 travelcard’, which offers similar benefits but costs 390 francs per year.

The "Tandem day pass" will allow holders of the general youth subscription to take a person under the age of 25 with them every day of the year for 20 francs.

The "Friends day pass," which will enable four people to use public transport together for a whole day for 20 francs per person.

Advertisement

What other price reductions are available for young people?



Children under six ride free when accompanied by an adult (kids in this age group range always are).

Those slightly older, between six and 16, can benefit from the Child Subscription, Accompanied Child Card, and Junior Card, the latter two of which allow youngsters in this age group to travel for free when accompanied by either a parent or another adult.



You can find out more about each of these options in this link.

And there are other attractions as well…

For the very young (or young at heart and body), some Swiss trains offer cool ways to amuse yourself on those long-ish train rides.

This article has all the information:

Slides and climbing frames: How Swiss trains entertain children

