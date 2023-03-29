Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Lausanne allowed to sell cannabis



The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has authorised the regulated sale of cannabis to take place in the Vaud capital, the municipality announced on Tuesday.



Those interested in participating in this study will be able to register for it in June, three months before the project’s launch. In all, 1,200 Lausanne residents will be selected for the pilot trial.



For this project, Lausanne is joining two other Swiss cities — Basel and Zurich — that are already participating in this test, whose goal, according to FOPH, is to “obtain useful lessons for defining future cannabis legislation.”



Young people will be able to travel cheaper on public transport

The Swiss Federal Railways and SwissPass Alliance are launching, from June, three new "simple and affordable" offers for people under 25 to encourage them to use public transport more often.

They are:

The "AG Night,” a 99-franc-per year subscription allowing unlimited travel across all network from 7 pm until the trains, trams, and buses stop running in the wee hours of the morning.

The "Friends day pass" which will enable four people to use public transport together for a whole day for 20 francs per person.

The "Tandem day pass" will allow holders of the general youth subscription to take a person under the age of 25 with them every day for 20 francs.

Higher prices make cross-border shopping less attractive for Swiss

Many residents of Switzerland’s border areas have for years shopped in neighbouring countries, where food used to be less expensive.

However, as inflation is significantly higher in the eurozone than in Switzerland, fewer people make the cross-border trek, according to a reader survey carried out by 20 Minutes.

In Germany, for instance, groceries now cost over 20 percent more, while in Switzerland they went up is just 6.5 percent.



"The travel costs simply don't pay off anymore,” one reader told the news platform. “It would be too tedious and stupid for me to drive [to Germany] to supposedly buy something cheaper and then queue at customs and lose time."

Another reader pointed out that “if you shop in Switzerland in discount stores, you can also buy cheaply if you take advantage of the promotions. And now that petrol has been more expensive for a long time, it's not worth going to Germany anyway."

And the company that the Swiss like most is…

Migros enjoys a very good reputation among the Swiss population, according to a study by the consumer research company GfK.

The retailer leads the 2023 ranking of 50 Swiss companies most appreciated by Switzerland’s consumers; its competitor, Coop, is in the seventh place.

Other companies favoured by consumers are Ricola, Lindt & Sprüngli, Geberit,Logitech, Rivella, and the SBB.

Among non-profit organisations, Rega Air-Rescue performed best in this category. But the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation (second place) and Doctors Without Borders (third) also have a good reputation in the eyes of the population.



