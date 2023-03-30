Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swiss parties and associations (mostly) in favour of reviving talks with the EU

The announcement on Wednesday that Switzerland is ready to resume talks with the EU and repair strained relations between Brussels and Bern was met with enthusiasm by most political parties and business associations.

As MP Cédric Wermuth pointed out, “it is essential that mutual trust [between the two camps] is restored,”

And for Economiesuisse, an umbrella organisation for Switzerland’s businesses, the resumption of talks is an “important step for political relations with Europe, but also for the Swiss economy.”

Not everyone, however, is happy about the renewal of negotiations. Right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which has long spoken against closer ties with the EU, said it is “shocked” to learn that the Federal Council is planning a new framework agreement with the bloc, and is vowing to “continue to oppose the talks with all its might. »



'Momentum': Switzerland signals readiness to return to EU talks

Unemployment insurance, railway infrastructure affected by budget cuts

In order to “ease the burden on the budget,” the government will make temporary reductions in contributions to unemployment insurance scheme and the railway infrastructure, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

The government’s contribution to unemployment insurance will be reduced by 250 million francs per year for five years. A safeguard clause will, however, guarantee that this insurance does not experience financial difficulties in the event of a significant increase in unemployment.

As for the rail infrastructure, the annual contribution will be cut by at least 150 million francs for three years.

Ukraine: Switzerland to implement tenth package of sanctions

Swiss government is adopting the latest measures that the EU has taken against Russia in February, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

In addition to changes to the reporting obligation in the financial sector, "these sanctions include a ban on Russian nationals from serving on governing bodies of critical infrastructure,” the Federal Council said.

There are also new bans and restrictions on various exports, "including goods that contribute to military and technological enhancement or to developing the defence and security sector, goods that contribute to Russia's industrial capacity, and goods used in the aviation and aerospace industries.

The latest package also tightens import restrictions on goods of economic importance to Russia, the government said.

Bern town sanctions garbage violators for “upsurge in incivility”

Everyone in Switzerland knows that trash should not only be disposed of in official or stickered bags, but also on designated days and in designated places only.

However, for some time now, the authorities of St-Imier (BE) have noticed “an upsurge in incivility” in the streets — not in terms of crime or otherwise bad behavour; rather, municipal services are increasingly confronted with illegal dumping of household waste on public roads.

Upsurge in incivility. Photo: St.Imier media release

"This inevitably leads to a deterioration in health conditions and quality of life in the city," according to the City Council.

“Research is systematically undertaken to find people who do not respect the rules in force,” authorities said.

As in other Swiss towns, ‘research’ in this case involves rummaging through the trash to find offenders.

A number of violators have already been identified and fined 300 francs for their infractions

EXPLAINED: Why the Swiss government rummages through your garbage



