5 jobs you can do in Switzerland without a degree

Whether you’re looking to kickstart the career of your dreams or simply want to get a job quickly, here are five job opportunities you’ll have an easy time securing in Switzerland – even without formal training.

Security

Many renowned Swiss security companies will hire staff without asking for a formal education or apprenticeship and will instead provide new hires with some basic training. Companies, such as Alpha Protect, welcome and value Quereinsteiger (the German word for people who change their careers) who want tojust as much as those with years’ worth of experience in the security field.

If you’re hoping to work security, many corporations will instead insist on the following: a driver's license; at least a C permit; decent spoken and written language skills for the area of Switzerland you're in; good PC skills; very good health and physical resilience; and an impeccable reputation topped with orderly financial circumstances.

Salary range: median gross wage is 58,882 Swiss francs per annum including 13th salary.

Caregiver

The shortage of skilled workers is getting worse in Switzerland, with a lack of carers available across the country – but there is one silver lining. From childcare to social therapy residential facilities, many places are in desperate need for caregivers and will now consider those who want to change careers who may not have the required qualifications, but pack the necessary enthusiasm to take on a role in the care sector.

So, if you have very good knowledge of spoken and written German (or one of the other Swiss languages if you are in that area), are quick to comprehend and observe even the most complex situations and consider yourself a resilient, empathic person, a career in the care sector may be a rewarding short - or long-term - fit.

The only downside? You will have to exert a high degree of independence and may have to work irregular hours including weekends.

Salary range: median gross wage is 61,290 francs per annum (with an education) including 13th salary.

Cleaner

Whether you find yourself suddenly out of work and having to score a quick gig, or simply have a love for keeping your surroundings neat and organised, there are a plethora of jobs in cleaning to choose from in Switzerland.

Most cleaning jobs will require you to have a good command of the German language – particularly those in hotels – and be flexible with regard to your working time and location. The good news is, you’ll be able to work fairly independently while still being part of a larger team – talk about the best of both worlds.

Salary: median gross wage is 51,188 per annum including 13th salary. If hired privately, it’s important to note that on January 1st 2023 the Swiss Federal Council adjusted the minimum wages for domestic workers working over 5 hours a week to an hourly rate of CHF 19.50 to 23.55.

Kitchen assistant

Got a flair for cooking or just love trying new recipes? Then applying for one of Switzerland's many kitchen openings is usually a safe bet. While some companies may ask for prior experience in a professional kitchen, many won’t - and even if you lack the skillset remember you have nothing to lose by applying.

As a general rule of thumb, kitchen jobs in the city will have you working as part of a team and in a customer-oriented manner. Many employers will ask that you can communicate in German but will not have to do so fluently.

Salary: median gross wage is 48,100 per annum including 13th salary.

Waiting staff

The majority of Swiss workers are employed in the service sector, so if you need to find work urgently and are open-minded, searching for a job as a waiter/waitress is arguably the easiest way to go about finding quick employment in Switzerland.

Whether you prefer to work the day shift at an established restaurant in somewhere like Zurich’s Old Town or are keen to work late evenings at a bar or pub, most establishments will ask that you speak German and English with additional languages always welcome. Of course, if you are in another part of Switzerland, you may be required to speak the main language there.

While upper class restaurants will prefer experienced waiting staff, there is nothing stopping you from working your way up from waiting tables at a casual pop-up bar in the summer, to serving food and drinks at Zurich's Michelin Star restaurants EquiTable and Geneva's Le Cigalon.

All you’ll need is a motivated demeanour, a well-groomed appearance, and the ability to service both domestic and international guests.

Salary: median gross wage is 51,170 francs per annum including 13th salary.