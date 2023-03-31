How Switzerland is expanding flight connections to the USA

Advertisement

So far only one airline, SWISS, flies directly from Geneva to New York’s JFK airport.

There is also a daily service between Zurich and JFK.

But from April 10th, another carrier, Delta, will serve the same route daily, with a 238-seat Boeing 767-400ER aircraft (SWISS flies Airbus A330-300).

As part of its expansion into Europe, the US airline will connect New York’s main hub with Geneva for the first time since 1993.

The inaugural flight will leave JFK on April 10th at 8:45 pm, arriving in Geneva the next morning at 10:50 am. It will then leave Geneva at 12:50, landing back in JFK at 3:45 pm.

SWISS flight leaves Geneva at 11:50 am and arrives at JFK at 2:25 pm.

What about prices?

Competition usually drives prices down, so let's see what happens with the cost of tickets on this route.

Just as an example, the SWISS flight, which leaves Geneva on April 18th and returns on April 25th, costs, in economy class, 559.40 francs both ways.

SWISS screenshot

On Delta, the same route in the same class, costs 523.40 francs, so the difference is minimal, but it exists.

Delta screenshot

Of course, on other days, prices may differ.

Are there other flights between Switzerland and New York?

Yes, but they are not direct.

You can reach NYC from either Geneva or Zurich on various airlines via other major European airports, including Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

If you are partial to SWISS' codeshare alliance, Miles and More, you can fly to Newark (which is in New Jersey, but still considered as a New York-area airport) on Lufthansa, via Frankfurt.

There is also a daily nonstop flight from both Geneva and Zurich to Newark.

SWISS flies to JFK daily. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

What nonstop flights are there between Switzerland and other cities in the USA?

There are several:

Washington DC

From Geneva you can fly to Washington DC on United Airlines. It leaves at 11:40 am and lands in the US capital at 2:50 pm.

The price, for the same dates and class as above, is 709.40 francs.

Other than the New York routes mentioned above. this is the only other US-bound nonstop flight from Geneva.

However, there are several from Zurich:

Chicago

For instance, SWISS flies from Zurich to Chicago, either under its own flagship or with its codeshare partner, United airlines. The round-trip tickets for the dates and class mentioned above are the same regardless of the airline: 605.20 francs.

SWISS leaves Zurich at 1:20 pm and lands in Chicago at 4:05 pm local time; United takes off at 9:50 am and arrives at 12:45 pm.

Miami

SWISS flight leaves Zurich at 1:05 pm and lands in the Florida city at 5:15 pm. The cost is 825.20 francs.

Miami is a nonstop flight away from Zurich. Photo: Pixabay

Los Angeles

SWISS goes directly from Zurich to Los Angeles, leaving at 1:10 pm and arriving at its destination at 4:30 pm. The price: 760.20 francs.

San Francisco

SWISS leaves Zurich at 1:10 and lands in San Francisco at 4 pm. Round way ticket for economy class from April 18th to April 25th can be purchased for 615.20 francs.

Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Orlando, Tampa

SWISS' sister airline, EdelweissAir, flies direct between Zurich and these five US cities.

However, the schedule is seasonal (spring and summer) and there are limited number of flights per week.

You can check this information, include prices, here.

Please note that all prices are as published for the selected dates at the time of this writing. These costs, as well as timetables can change at short notice.