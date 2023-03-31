Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Reminder: Swiss taxes are due today



If you haven’t asked for a deadline extension, today is the very last day to file your 2022 taxes.

In most cantons you can do this online, and you have until midnight to do so.

If you are sending the documents by mail, the envelope must be stamped with today’s date.

In case you are late (again, not having asked for an extension), you will be charged a ‘late fee’, the amount of which varies from one canton to another.



Five essential things to know about Swiss taxes before deadline day

Advertisement

Geneva could elect a dead person to the Grand Council

On Sunday April 2nd, citizens of Geneva will vote for their cantonal representatives for both the Grand Council and the Council of State.

The former is the parliament (legislative) and the latter the executive branch of the government.

The officials to both will be elected for five-year terms, that is, until 2028.

All this sounds straightforward enough, but there is a twist.

A candidate for the Grand Council has recently died, but he could still be elected.

Raymond Wicky, who passed away in mid-February, is still on the list. The reason is that he died after the names of all the candidates had been published and could no longer be modified.



So if some voters don’t read obituaries and don’t know Wicky is no longer alive, they could possibly cast a vote for him.



There is no word about what would happen if he were to be elected, but we are pretty sure he wouldn’t be able to serve.

Babies in Jura denied the right vote

In yet another bizarre twist on Switzerland’s direct democracy process, a deputy from Jura has filed a motion in the cantonal parliament to give each citizen a ‘political existence’ from the moment they are born until they die (but not, as is the case in Geneva, after death).

The concept is a bit unclear, but he said a child should be supported towards “progressive decision-making autonomy in civic matters.”

The MP, Christophe Schaffter, specified that the right to participate in the political process should only be allowed at the cantonal and municipal, and not federal, level.



Other deputies have, however, nixed this measure.

Advertisement

Roger Federer rides a train — without a ticket



In his new advertising campaign for Switzerland’s tourism, the retired tennis champ has teamed up with his friend, US comedian Trevor Noah.



In a video clip released on Thursday, the two are seen riding a train through a picturesque Swiss countryside, without having purchased tickets (warning: don’t attempt to do this if you are not Roger Federer):

This is Federer’s third ad to promote Switzerland; in his first, he appeared with actor Robert de Niro, and in the second one with actress Ann Hathaway.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]











