Which Swiss cantons have the most public holidays over Easter?

Easter is fast-approaching and many people living in Switzerland look forward to enjoying an extended weekend. In Switzerland – with the exception of the national holiday on August 1st – the public holidays that do not fall on a Sunday are determined by the cantons.

Oh, and if a public holiday happens to fall on a weekend day, it’s tough luck – it will not be moved to a working day (unlike, for instance, in the UK).

But where in Switzerland do you get both Good Friday and Easter Monday off work during Easter, and which canton does not grant you any free time to partake in festivities?

Read on to find out.

Enjoy a 4-day break in these cantons

If you happen to work in one of the following cantons, then quite frankly, you’ve hit the public holiday jackpot.

These cantons will let you enjoy an extended weekend in all its Easter glory: Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Basel-Country, Basel-City, Geneva, Glarus, Grisons, Jura, Schaffhausen, St. Gallen, Thurgau, Vaud, and Zurich.

Good Friday, April 7th

Those working in the cantons of Aargau, Bern, Freiburg, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Uri, and Zug will (sadly) be expected to return to work on Monday while the rest of the country is busy decorating eggs. However, they do get Good Friday off work.

There is also hope for those employed by companies based in the canton of Ticino as most offices and banks remain closed – despite Good Friday not being recognised as a public holiday. Ticino is after all a Catholic canton (around 70 percent of its population is of the Catholic faith) and for devout Catholics, Good Friday - while a strict day of fasting and abstinence – is not looked at as a holiday.

Easter Monday, April 10th

It is commonly believed that Monday is the worst day of the week. Lucky then that employees in the cantons of Bern and Ticino get to spend it at home during Easter.

Additionally, some municipalities in the generous cantons of Aargau and Solothurn will also let their workforce rest up on Easter Monday.

The cantons of Fribourg, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, and Zug treat Easter Monday like a public holiday and most of its staff are not required to work that day.

In the cantons Schwyz and Uri Easter Monday is a legally recognised Ruhetag (day of rest) and essentially on par with a public holiday in all but name.

Condolences to everyone in Valais…

The canton of Valais is in fact the only of Switzerland’s 26 cantons to not give its workforce any time off during Easter - at least by law. Different companies may of course take pity on their workers and give them a day off.

But that isn’t to say that there isn’t anything Easter-related going on. From moulding chocolate bunnies to egg hunts, and markets to workshops, Valais has a packed agenda this Easter – you just won’t have time to partake.

The show must go on, as they say.