Why Switzerland is considering a second national holiday

Advertisement

What's happening?

August 1st is national holiday across Switzerland, marking what is nowadays viewed as the very beginning of the Swiss confederation way back in 1291.

But now there are calls for a second national holiday.

The Federal Constitution came into force on September 12th 1848 - some 175 years ago - an occasion Heinz Siegenthaler - a member of Switzerland’s Centre Party and the National Council – now hopes to celebrate on a national scale.

Siegenthaler said he was surprised that the day, which commemorates achievements such as direct democracy, rule of law, the separation of powers and federalism, has largely gone under the radar.

Advertisement

"In the midst of monarchies and in times of a hierarchical social order, our ancestors created a jewel,” he noted, adding that in other states, the monarchs would have squandered the people's money on castles, but not the Swiss.

The National Council on Thursday adopted a motion to mark this day with a national public holiday by Siegenthaler by 94 votes to 82 with 6 abstentions.

READ ALSO: Why Switzerland celebrates its national day on August 1st

Women dressed in traditional Swiss costumes take a selfie at the Rütli meadow overlooking Lake Lucerne as part of Swiss National Day celebrations. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

So, who has voted in favour of the new holiday?

So far, the motion is being backed by the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland (SP), the Green Party, as well as the majority of the Centre Party and Green Liberals.

Advertisement

Who is against it?

Switzerland’s largest party in the Federal Assembly, the Swiss People's Party (SVP), and the FDP are against it. The Liberals have voted against the motion – with one exception: SVP’s national councillor Peter Keller, a Nidwalden native, voted in favour of the new would-be bank holiday.

The Federal Council has also opposed the request with Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider saying that while the Federal Council is of the opinion that the day was indeed an important milestone in Swiss history, there is no need for an additional national holiday.

In its written statement on the motion, the Federal Council put forward several reasons against the new holiday, such as the considerable economic cost introducing a second national holiday would entail. It also mentioned that September 12th - while likely the most important – is not the only significant date when it comes to the foundation of Switzerland.

In 2015, a motion by Green Party politician Aline Trede, which sought to make March 16th a public holiday, met a similar response. According to Trede, the introduction of the women’s suffrage on March 16th 1971 in Switzerland and hence, the true democracy, was deserving of a public holiday. The motion ultimately failed.

What happens next?

The Council of States, which has 46 members who represent the cantons, now has to decide on the initiative (although with so much opposition it isn't look too promising at this stage). If it does give a green light to the motion, the Federal Council will be obliged to introduce the new – as of yet unnamed – national holiday.

And don’t get too excited for large-scale festivities, even if the motion proves to be a sucess. Siegenthaler doesn’t foresee the Swiss celebrating with a big party.

“I don’t assume that you will have to fry sausages, light fireworks and give speeches that nobody will listen to; it really should be a Constitution Day," he said.