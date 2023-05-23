Climate activists briefly disrupt air traffic in Geneva airport

Advertisement

"Due to the incursion of people on the tarmac, the air traffic was momentarily disrupted. It has been gradually resuming since 12:40 pm (1040

GMT)," Geneva airport's official Twitter account said.

En raison d'une incursion de personnes sur le tarmac, le trafic aérien est interrompu momentanément à Genève Aéroport. Prochaines informations sur ce canal dès que possible. — Genève Aéroport (@GeneveAeroport) May 23, 2023

The notice came as environmental groups said around 100 climate activists from 17 countries had disrupted the nextdoor European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) -- Europe's biggest sales fair for private jets.

In a joint statement, Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Scientist Rebellion and Extinction Rebellion, said the activists were peacefully occupying jets

exhibited for the event by Geneva airport.

Images published on Twitter showed the activists camped out around a shiny jet, brandishing colourful banners with the words "Ban private jets", and "private jets burn our future".

Around a dozen police officers had rapidly intervened to remove the activists, including some that had attached themselves to planes, and had

detained around 80 activists, according to the ATS news agency.