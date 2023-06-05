Six injured as car rams into crowd in Switzerland
Five children and a woman were injured on Sunday when a car accidentally rammed into people gathered for a target shooting festival in Switzerland, police said.
A woman frantically looking for help for an injured child drove into the square in Menieres, in the western Swiss canton of Fribourg, on Sunday where a shooting festival was taking place.
The car slammed into a group of people, injuring a woman and five children, Fribourg police said.
Several ambulances transported the injured to surrounding hospitals after the accident, which happened shortly before 3:30pm.
"Initial information indicates that the driver entered the festival square transporting a child who had been injured during a private activity," the police said.
"For a reason to be determined by an investigation, she accidentally hit and injured people on the square before coming to a halt."
The driver, who was not injured, was taken to a police station for questioning.
