Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Higher rents will cut into households’ income

With rents in many parts of Switzerland set to go up by about 3 percent — and by some estimates, by as much as 5 to 6 percent — a number of households will have less disposable income at the end of each month.

At first glance, that increase may not seem like a lot of money, but it can add up to a hefty sum, especially if other rising costs, such as health insurance premiums and inflation-driven consumer prices, are also taken into account..

Both poor and middle-class families are impacted by this hike, experts say.

“The cost of living has been rising. As a result, freely disposable income continues to decline,” according to Philipp Frei, director of Budget-conseil platform.

Swisscom to waive price increases for private customers

In a letter it sent to its 1.86 million customers in April, the country’s largest telecom operator, Swisscom, said that its tariffs could go up “anytime.”

“We reserve the right to revise our prices at any time to adjust for inflation,” the company wrote.

On Sunday, however, Swisscom director Christoph Aeschlimann said the company changed its mind and would not increase the prices for private customers until the end of 2024, “We will analyse the situation over the next year and determine what will happen after 2024,” he said

The price freeze will apply to current Blue Mobile, Internet, TV, and fixed network subscriptions, all secondary and third-party brands, and customers with universal service products, Aeschlimann added.

The country's other telecoms, Sunrise and Salt, which also announced price hikes, have not reversed their decision as yet.

Switzerland could extend expiration date for scarce medications

Even through Switzerland has been suffering from a shortage of essential medicines for months, more than 4,500 tonnes of drugs that have exceeded their ‘use-by’ date are destroyed each year.



However, this could now change, especially as several studies have shown that the drugs’ active ingredients remain safe and effective for several years after the official expiration date, according to pharmacists interviewed by RTS public broadcaster on Sunday.

Switzerland’s amended rape law a 'historic victory for human rights'

Last week, the National Council voted to amend current legislation to recognise that "sex against the will of another person" is to be considered as rape.

The amendment, to be formally voted in parliament on June 16th, replaces Switzerland’s outdated definition of rape as the act that necessarily involves physical force, threat or coercion. Also, it applied only to women while the new version also extends to other genders.

“While there is still a great distance to travel, the vote is an important step along the road to combatting widespread sexual violence in Switzerland and improving access to justice for survivors,” said Cyrielle Huguenot, Amnesty International’s head of Women’s Rights in Switzerland.

