Reader question: Can I drive a car with foreign number plates in Switzerland?

Very few people living in Switzerland are aware that as a resident in Switzerland with a Swiss driver's licence you are generally not allowed to drive a private vehicle with a foreign licence plate within Switzerland, if the vehicle has only been declared and taxed abroad.

This is not possible under customs law since the car is considered imported and must be declared and taxed.

If you decide to drive a car with foreign number plates and get pulled over by police for a safety inspection, you may be liable to pay customs duties alongside automobile and import tax while also facing a hefty fine.

So, if you wish to drive a vehicle that is registered abroad in Switzerland, you will also need to declare and tax it here.

But are there any exceptions?

While you are generally not allowed to take your visiting friend’s car for a spin on Swiss roads - even for a quick trip to your local Coop -, there are situations in which you, as a resident in Switzerland with a Swiss driver's licence, are allowed to drive into Switzerland with a vehicle that is registered in a different country.

If you are, for instance, employed by a German company near the border that provides you with a company car, you are permitted to drive through Switzerland in this vehicle on behalf of your employer on your direct way to work.

However, it is important to note that in this case you must obtain a customs permit from Swiss customs before your first journey.

If you're a tourist - not a resident in Switzerland - then you can drive freely with your foreign car in Switzerland.

But what if you decide to move to Switzerland and bring your car?

If you are moving to Switzerland and bringing a car that is registered abroad, you must first declare your vehicle during customs clearance at the Swiss border yourself without being prompted and, if necessary, have it declared.

However, how your car must be declared through customs and how much you will need to pay will depend on many factors, such as how long you have owned the car.

If you have owned your car for longer than six months, you will be able to import your vehicle with the same certificate you need for your personal belongings as the car will simply count as part of your personal property. In this case, it is important to ensure that your car is listed among your personal property.

If you have owned your car for less than six months, however, it will be viewed as a new vehicle and additional costs, such as import duties and fees, will apply. Among those fees are customs fees (unless vehicle is imported from the EU), automobile tax (4 percent), VAT (7.6 percent), as well as management fees.

Furthermore, if you move to Switzerland with a car that is registered abroad and that you have owned for longer than six months, you will have up to one year to register the car in Switzerland, and get a new number plate as part of the registration process.

This rule does not apply to cars that have been in your possession for less than six months. In this case, you must register your new car within the first month of your arrival in Switzerland.

What documents do I need to bring in order to move my car to Switzerland?

If you are moving to Switzerland with a car you have had for longer than six months, you will need to bring the following documents with you: vehicle registration document, vehicle registration document if your car is registered in Germany, application for the ‘clearance of consignments of household effects’, an official identity document, a contract of sale or invoice, and a proof of activity in Switzerland (residence permit, employment contract, or lease agreement).

If you have had your vehicle for less than six months, you will only need to bring your vehicle registration document, an official identity document, a contract of sale or invoice, as well as a proof of activity in Switzerland (residence permit, employment contract, or lease agreement).

During registration, you will be able to get a Swiss number plate.