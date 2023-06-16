Can foreign residents in Switzerland own guns?

Advertisement

First things first: there is a lot of misunderstanding on social media (and foreign media in general) about the country’s gun culture, the foremost of which is that everyone in Switzerland owns a firearm.

Another, even a more preposterous one, is that everybody must own a gun.

Don’t believe everything you read or hear out there (except right here, in The Local), as both of these statements are false.

What is true, on the other hand, is that shooting comes as naturally to many Swiss as eating cheese and chocolate.

That’s because all able-bodied Swiss men from the age of 18 until 30 are required to serve in the armed forces or in its alternative, the civilian service.

The soldiers who have been issued an assault rifle must complete a shooting exercise every year until they are discharged from military duty, which could have been the basis for the myth that everyone in Switzerland owns or must own a gun.

There are plenty of gun clubs throughout the country where people of all ages — including children as young as five — can hone their sharpshooting skills. These clubs are grouped under the umbrella organisation, the Swiss Target Shooting Federation.

Gun owners must hon their shooting skills. Image by dave varabioff from Pixabay

This may sound shocking to some, but in fact, firing guns in Switzerland — whether by soldiers or civilians — is all about safety.

The Swiss learn to shoot from an early age, and develop a deep sense of responsibility toward their firearms, which accounts for the relatively low (in comparison with other countries) rate of gun violence.

Who (other than soldiers) can own a gun?

Swiss citizen and are at least 18 years old; are mentally stable; there is no reason for authorities to believe you may use the weapon to harm yourself or others; and have no criminal record indicating you pose a danger to public safety.

A permit is needed to own a weapon.

A written contract between the seller and buyer, as well as the weapon being sold / purchased must be established.

And If the weapon is a firearm, the seller must send a copy of the contract to the buyer’s cantonal firearm office within 30 days of concluding the contract.

These rules pertain to Swiss citizens; what about foreigners?

When it comes to gun ownership, not the same rights / restrictions apply to all.

A distinction is made between tourists, refugees and asylum seekers, and permanent residents; and even within the latter group, the rules differ.



If you have a C permit, your rights to own and use a firearm are the same as for the Swiss:

You are at least 18 years old

There is no reason to believe you may use the weapon to harm yourself or others

You have no criminal record indicating you have a violent disposition or pose a danger to public safety or for repeated felonies or misdemeanours.

You may be wondering why a history of minor offences, say repeated speeding tickets, are an impediment to gun ownership.

The reason is that (the government believes) if you can’t obey all the rules, there is no guarantee you will comply with the ones about guns.

If you have a B permit rather than C, then you will need a weapon acquisition permit for all types of firearms.

Stricter rules for some foreigners

Others are subject to stricter rules, according to the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

"Foreign nationals who do not possess a long-term residence permit require a weapons acquisition permit for all types of weapons and their essential components. They must also have an official certificate from their canton of residence or country of origin confirming that they are authorised to acquire the weapon or main components."

What about carrying a weapon in public?

You have surely seen soldiers carrying their rifles in the streets and on public transportation, but what about civilians?

Acording to Fedpol, “If you wish to carry a weapon in a public place, you must obtain a permit do so from the cantonal authorities. The permit is valid throughout Switzerland and you must have it on you at all times.

Your application to carry a weapon will only be granted if you can prove that you must carry a weapon, for example if you are a private security officer, in order to protect yourself, other people or objects from tangible danger. You must also pass an exam on how to use weapons and the legal requirements for doing so."

The only exceptions: you don’t need permit to transport weapons if you are a hunter on your way to a hunting ground or a target shooter on your way to the shooting range, Fedpol says.



These are general rules; however, some foreigners are banned from purchasing weapons in Switzerland altogether.

Citizens of certain countries are not allowed to acquire weapons or essential components.These countries are: Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

The reason for the exclusions is that “there have been ethnically or politically motivated confrontations in Switzerland between members of the warring factions from these countries (or there is a real risk of confrontation),” according to Fedpol.



