Swiss rider dies after fall into ravine on Tour of Switzerland

Advertisement

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we must announce the passing of Gino Mäder," his team wrote in a statement.

"On Friday June 16th, following a very serious fall during the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his fight to recover from the serious injuries he had suffered. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," the team said in a statement.

🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.



❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino.



🔗 https://t.co/CSx5BsWfRz pic.twitter.com/caBmfmWwyg — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 16, 2023

According to Swiss media reports, Mäder, a native of St. Gallen, hadd fallen heavily on Thursday in the descent of the Albula pass, at kilometer 197. eriously affected, had been found "inert" by the race doctor at the scene of the accident. He had to be resuscitated immediately, before being transported by Rega by helicopter to the hospital in Chur (Graubünden).

More to follow...