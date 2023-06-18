Advertisement

Seven injured in Swiss hot-air balloon accident

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 18 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Sun 18 Jun 2023 10:13 CET
Seven injured in Swiss hot-air balloon accident
A hot-air balloon passes over the Swiss Alps at the Chateau-d'Oex ski resort. Seven people were injured on Saturday when a hot-air balloon caught fire. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Seven people were injured, three of them seriously, when a hot-air balloon caught fire after take-off in northern Switzerland Saturday, police said.

Advertisement

The balloon had just taken off in the early morning from at around 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT) from Mattenboden when it caught fire and fell suddenly back to the ground from a low altitude, the police statement said.

Four women and three men aged between 28 and 62 were injured.

Of them, two women and a man received serious injuries.

The town's fire brigade was able to extinguish the fire quickly and secure the area.

The Swiss Security Investigation Service (SESE) has launched an investigation into the incident.

 

 

More

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also