Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss government approves framework for EU negotiations

Relations between Bern and Brussels have been strained since Switzerland called off talks with the EU in May 2021.

However, the two sides have tried to get back to the negotiating table, and on Wednesday the Federal Council announced that it has approved new parameters "for a negotiating mandate with the EU."

While the guidelines remain confidential for the time being, “they set out the general objectives and the areas that need to be covered."

The government divulged, however, that in addition to the sectors already covered by bilateral agreements with the EU —air and land transport, technical barriers to trade, agriculture, and the free movement of persons — it wants to also add further treaties, including on electricity provision, food safety, health, and education.

Harmful substances found in Swiss tap water

Although water in Switzerland is generally considered to be safe for consumption, a new study has shown that water in nearly 50 percent of Swiss households contains PFAS — micropollutants that are almost impossible to eliminate.

Out of 872 samples collected all over Switzerland, almost 400 were found to be contaminated.

In 17 municipalities, the water analysed in a laboratory even exceeded the limit values recommended by the government.

But tap water is not the only one implicated; in mineral water, PFAS were detected in two out of 20 bottles.

The government is currently seeking to establish safe PFAS levels for drinking water.

Switzerland rated poorly in gender equality

Though the country usually ranks near the top in international surveys, it got low scores in a gender equality index published by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Out of the four main indicators, Switzerland came 63rd for economic participation of women,102nd in the gender parity in education, and 115th in health.

Although the situation has been slowly improving in recent years, on the whole, women still earn a gross salary that is 18 percent lower than men's, or 1,500 francs less a month, a recent study showed.

Major thunderstorms underway in some Swiss regions

Parts of the Swiss-German regions, including Zurich, have been hit by storms, with high risk of hail, heavy rain, and strong gusts of wind.

Meteorologists also warn of “considerable danger,” particularly in the Lucerne regions of Emmen-Hochdorf and Entlebuch.

From this afternoon, similar weather is expected to hit French-speaking Switzerland as well.

Forecasts call for “regionally violent thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and large accumulations of rain.”

