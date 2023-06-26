Everything that changes in Switzerland in July 2023

Advertisement

July is a traditional vacation month in Switzerland and much of the country comes to a standstill (the same way as Italy and France do in August).

The government is also on a break, so political life slows down as well.

Additionally, a number of offices work on a reduced schedule, so it may seem that nothing at all happens in the country this month, but in fact — quite a few changes, and other events, are underway:

July 1st: New agreements to facilitate teleworking for cross-border workers enter into force

Switzerland has recently eased the rules for cross-border employees working from their homes in France.

A similar agreement will also relax rules for employees residing in Germany and Austria.

This means that, provided they don’t work from home more than 40 percent of their time, cross-border commuters will pay tax only in Switzerland.

No such agreement has yet been reached concerning Italian cross-border workers.

July 1st: Flexible work hours and rest periods to go into effect in some companies

The Federal Council will relax the provisions on working hours and rest periods for certain companies.

The new rule will allow more flexibility for companies active in information and communication technologies, as well as for service companies in the fields of auditing, fiduciary activity and tax advice.

According to the Federal Council, workers in companies that are carrying out mandates subject to deadlines, can benefit from extended work hours.

In addition, the duration of the daily rest period can be shortened to nine hours instead of the current 11.

“This flexibility is of great importance in project teams in which people from several countries collaborate,” the government said.

July 1st and 2nd: ‘Open house’ in Bern

The parliament, as well as other federal institutions, will be open to the public on the first two days of July.

Among the buildings exceptionally accessible to the population will be the Federal Palace, which is the seat of Switzerland’s government, as well as the Swiss National Bank (SNB), where all the monetary decisions affecting the lives of everyone in the country are made.

These open days are organised as part of the 175th anniversary of the Federal Constitution.

The National Bank will be open to public. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Hunting wolves

If you are a hunter, you should know that the 2022 law that permits wolves to be shot before they attack livestock, will go into effect of July 1st.

This ‘pre-emptive’ strike will also be permitted in cases when a wolf or a pack of wolves get close to populated areas and humans in a threatening manner.

However, cantons must first obtain the approval of the Federal Office for the Environment to implement this measures on their territories..

Public schools close for summer holidays

Though dates vary among cantons, children across Switzerland will be on a break during approximately six weeks.

While life in the cities will slow down during this time, that is not the case for airports…

What you should expect at Swiss airports this month

All of Switzerland’s international airports will be busier this summer — but some measures have been implemented to keep passengers moving in an efficient manner.

If you are flying into, or transiting through, Zurich airport, for instance, expect shorter queues and faster processing time in general.

The average time to go through security check, for instance, has been cut from16:38 minutes in April and 13:23 minutes in May, to 9:57 minutes in June.

Among main reasons for the quicker processing time are the new generation of technical control devices which are more efficient than the older models, as well as more personnel trained to operate them.

In Geneva, 3 million passengers are expected this summer.

“We will do everything we can to guarantee our passengers a stable and peaceful air service during the summer of 2023,” according to André Schneider, the airport’s managing director.

He nevertheless conceded that “there are external factors over which we have little or no influence, such as the weaknesses of certain airports, congestion in the airspace, strikes or weather conditions.”

Whichever airport you will fly into or out of (and that includes Basel’s EuroAiport), arrive at least two hours before the departure of your flight.

Arrive at the airport early to avoid overcrowding. Photo by Phil Nijhuis / ANP / AFP)

July 15th: Rules for new drivers

The Federal Council adopted a second series of measures aimed at optimising initial driver training, in particular pertaining to the regulations relating to practical examinations and the withdrawal of a driving licence.

The series of measures, explained in detail here, will come into force in stages from July 15th.

If you remain in Switzerland, or are visiting this summer, you can partake in some cool events, including two world-famous music festivals: Montreux Jazz (June 30th to July 15th) and Paléo (July 18th to July 23rd).