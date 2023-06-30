BREAKING: 64 flights cancelled at Geneva airport over strike

Advertisement

"Because of the social action... the direction decided a temporary halt of operations from 6:00 am to 10:00 am (0400 GMT and 0800 GMT)," the airport said in a tweet early on Friday. "64 flights -- arrivals and departures -- cancelled."

Situation 07h20. En raison d’un mouvement social d’une partie du personnel de Genève Aéroport (GA), arrêt des opérations de 06h00 à 10h00. 64 vols - départs et arrivées - annulés. Les sept vols long courriers attendus entre 10h15 et 11h15. — Genève Aéroport (@GeneveAeroport) June 30, 2023

An airport spokesman said on Thursday that some 8,000 passengers were estimated to be affected by the cancellations at Switzerland's second airport, a key hub for the EasyJet budget carrier.

The strike was called after the airport's board approved on Thursday a new wage policy contested by staff.

Nearly 6.8 million passengers used the airport between January and May, according to official statistics.

The aviation industry has been keen to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen at European airports last year.

The sector struggled to cope with a surge in travel as it was severely understaffed after laying off thousands during the Covid pandemic.

Passengers faced huge lines, misplaced luggage and flight delays.

Other European airports and airlines have also faced strikes by staff.