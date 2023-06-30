Swiss companies to change flexible work hours and rest periods

Advertisement

The new rule will allow more flexibility for companies active in information and communication technologies, as well as for service companies in the fields of auditing, fiduciary activity, and tax advice.

According to the Federal Council, workers in companies that are carrying out time-critical mandates and project work subject to deadlines can now benefit from extended work hours (17 hours instead of 14 hours).

In addition, the duration of the daily rest period can be shortened to nine hours instead of the current 11.

“This flexibility is of great importance in project teams in which people from several countries collaborate,” the government said.

The daily rest period is the mandatory rest period following a day's work and starts when you leave the workplace until you return to work the next day.

According to the Swiss Authorities, employers have the right to reduce the rest period to 8 hours once a week, but only if you have been given an average daily rest period of 11 (now nine) hours over two weeks.

Meanwhile, for employees under 18 years of age, the daily rest period must always be at least 12 hours.

On the other hand, the new Article 34a ArGV 2 gives service companies active in auditing, fiduciary services, and tax advice the opportunity to employ employees who hold a managerial position or work as specialists according to a specific annual working time model.

However, this must be agreed individually with each employee.

As a result of this annual working time model, the general rules on maximum weekly working time and overtime work do not apply and it is possible for employees - contrary to the general ban on Sunday work in Switzerland – to work for five hours on nine Sundays per year without a Sunday work permit.

However, the employer's obligation to record the working hours of their employees remains unchanged.