How postage costs in Switzerland will increase in 2024

According to the plans announced by Swiss Post, the cost of sending so-called 'A and B Mail' letters will each become 10 cents more expensive from 2024, costing 1.20 Swiss francs and one franc respectively.

In Switzerland 'A Mail' ensures next day delivery, and 'B Mail' means delivery will take place within a maximum of three working days.

The price of priority and economy parcels will rise by 1.50 Swiss francs, while further changes are planned for international shipping of packages.

According to postal bosses, customer costs are going up due to several factors.

"The price rises are necessary firstly due to the continuing decline in letter volumes and over-the-counter transactions," a statement from the company said.

"And, secondly, because current inflation is causing Swiss Post to incur considerable additional costs for energy, transport, materials and salaries. However, Swiss Post is only passing on some of these additional costs to its customers."

The firm said letter volumes had declined "by about a third overall over the past 10 years", however the number of households being served by Swiss Post has gone up.

"This means that each individual letter incurs ever higher costs," Swiss Post said.

Roberto Cirillo, CEO of Swiss Post, said: “We can no longer afford all of these (costs) on our own. This is why these price increases are urgently needed for Swiss Post.”

Here are some of the price changes:

A and B post

The standard A Mail letter will cost CHF 1.20 (previously CHF 1.10) and the B Mail letter will cost 1 franc (previously 90 cents). The prices for A and B Mail midi letters (up to B5 format) and A and B Mail large letters are also rising.

Letters weighing between 101 and 500 grams (previously 250g) will be considered midi letters, which means B5 letters over 250 grams will become cheaper. The weight categories for large letters (up to B4 format) will be merged. There will be one price category for a large letter weighing 1-1000 grams. Large letters over 500 grams will become cheaper (e.g. A Mail now CHF 2.50 instead of the previous CHF 4.10).

Domestic economy and priority parcels

Economy parcels weighing up to 2 kg will cost CHF 8.50 (previously 7 francs and priority parcels weighing up to 2 kilograms will cost CHF 10.50 (previously 9 francs). Swiss Post is also adjusting the weight categories for parcels from business customers to those of private customers. In future there will only be three weight categories: up to 2 kg, up to 10 kg and up to 30 kg.

A Swiss Post sign. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Price drop for parcels franked online

Swiss Post says that customers who record the shipping of their parcels online will in future benefit from an online discount of CHF 1.50 per parcel. This applies to private and business customers for priority and economy items.

A Mail Plus

In future, an A Mail Plus letter up to B5 will cost CHF 2.90 (previously CHF 2.40) and an A Mail Plus letter up to B4 format will be CHF 4.70 (previously CHF 4.20).

PostPac International

There are a few changes in this category that are particularly useful for Swiss residents with loved ones abroad to know about. Swiss Posts's PostPac International will in future offer only one delivery speed because the 'economy' product, which offered a reduced rate, is being discontinued.

A new price will apply to the remaining 'priority' service. As an example, A PostPac International consignment up to 2 kg for Zone 1 will now cost CHF 36. The previous price for a priority parcel up to 2 kg for Zone 1 was CHF 38, and the price for an economy parcel up to 2 kg for Zone 1 was CHF 34.

A full summary of the changes can be found on the SwissPost website.