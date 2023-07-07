Easyjet to launch three new routes from Geneva

Advertisement

The flights will serve Funchal, on the island of Madeira, Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands and London's Southend airport.

Funchal airport will be served all year round, while flights to and from London Southend, geared to British skiers heading to Swiss slopes, and Lanzarote will only be provided during the winter season.

The Geneva-Funchal route will operate two flights per week from November 7th with flights departing on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Passengers travelling via Easyjet from Geneva to Lanzarote will be able to take off even sooner, from November 4th, biweekly on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Lastly, Easyjet passengers will be able to fly from Geneva to London Southend - just 52 minutes from central London by train - on Wednesdays and Saturdays from December 16th.

Geneva previously flew to London Southend between 2013 and 2020 serving over 570,000 passengers.

Where can you fly from Geneva Airport?

If you’re itching for a getaway but not patient enough to wait for the year-end, there are plenty of places you can already fly to from Geneva.

Easyjet services 26 countries from Geneva Airport, including popular summer destinations Croatia (Dubrovnik, Split), Greece (Crete, Athens), and Spain (Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga).

While you’re awaiting your London Southend flight, you can already take off for London Gatwick and Luton several times per week for as little as 36 to 38 francs.

Additional destinations in the UK include Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, and Southampton.

For those hoping to travel to Portuguese island Madeira, you can catch an Easyjet flight to Lisbon (from 36 francs), Porto (from 64 francs), and Faro (from 36 francs) in the Algarve region every day of the week.

Geneva Airport also operates Easyjet flights to the Spanish islands of Ibiza (from 38 francs) and Tenerife (from 230 francs).

Other destinations from Geneva include Albania, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kosovo, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, and Turkey.

*August 2023 flight prices