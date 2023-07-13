Don't miss a story: How to make the most of The Local's new app

Advertisement

Thanks to paying members of The Local we've been able to invest in a new smartphone app that will make it far easier for you to read The Local and stay in touch with the news and big issues in the country you follow.

If you've already read enough and just want to download the app then it is available for both Apple and Android users via these links. It only takes a few seconds and you can save it to your phone's home screen for quicker access.

The aim of our new app is simple: to help readers keep up to date with the news in their country by giving them easy access to all our articles.

Choose your country

We now have many more of the latest articles available to app users than we did before.

All you have to do is choose the country of your choice when you first download the app. And remember you can easily change the country you want to read about via the menu button at any time.

Choose your own app alerts

The big advantage of the new app is that you can sign up for alerts to get the big, breaking news stories as soon as we publish them as well as the important explainers on new laws and bureaucratic issues that impact foreigners' lives.

Not only that but our new app offers readers the chance to to choose the subjects they want to be notified about when we publish an article, such as travel updates, work permits, citizenship rules, property market news and many others.

All you have to do is click on the User button at the bottom right, then on Notifications. Choose the country you are interested in and then select the type of notifications you'd like to receive. You can change your preferences at any time.

This is just the first version of our new app and we plan to roll out new features in the future such as allowing readers to comment on articles and sign up for any of the various newsletters we send out. We'll alert you about these nearer the time.

Sign in

The most important thing for members of The Local to do with the new app is to sign into your membership account. This will allow you to access all our articles without the paywall appearing. Non-members can also easily buy a subscription through the app.

For some members, it might be the first time you have had to log in in a while, so you may have forgotten which email address you used for your membership and the password. You can email our support team at [email protected] and they will be happy to help dig out your details or help you with any other problems.

Feedback and reviews

Your opinions are important to us so you can always email me with any feedback. If you like the new app, please leave a review in the Apple store or on Google Play to help us get the word out.

We hope it helps you get the most out of The Local.