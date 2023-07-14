BREAKING: Flights cancelled at Zurich and Geneva airports as workers strike

Advertisement

Just two days following the Tenitalia and Italo staff strikes on July 13th, which affected those travelling via rail, airport handlers as well as the flight crews of both Vueling and Air Malta have called their own strike set to take place this Saturday.

According to 20min, this move will also have consequences for passengers hoping to fly to Italy on SWISS this Saturday, as a total of 20 flights to and from Italy are to be cancelled, affecting some 2,000 passengers.

Specifically, the cancellations will affect two return flights from Zurich to Malpensa in Milan, Venice, and Florence.

Additionally, one return flight to Rome, Naples, and Palermo from Zurich Airport will also be cancelled this Saturday.

In Geneva, passengers due to leave the airport for Catania in Sicily will also be out of luck tomorrow.

SWISS has cancelled one return flight to the ancient port city and from Geneva Airport.

According to the airline, the affected passengers have already been contacted and the cancelled flights rebooked if needed.

While SWISS has cancelled 20 flights, passengers travelling to Italy via its sister airline Edelweiss can breathe a sigh of relief – for now.

Although the Edelweiss afternoon flight to Catania will face a half-hour delay, the flights to Bari, Cagliari and Olbia in Sardinia should go ahead as planned, Edelweiss spokesperson Andrea Meier told 20min.

The connections fall outside the 10am to 6pm strike time window.