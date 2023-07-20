10 waterfalls you have to visit in Switzerland

Advertisement

One thing that Switzerland is well known for across the globe is its stunning scenery. And when it comes to waterfalls, this small country does not disappoint.

Whether out hiking or on a boat tour, you should keep an eye out for these amazing natural wonders.

We've compiled some of the most beautiful across the country.

Rhine Falls

Europe's largest waterfall, with a width of 150 meters, is located in Schaffhausen, near the German border. This tourist attraction can be seen close up on a boat tour where you can get to the large rock that stands in the middle of the Rhine Falls. You can also get to the castles of Laufen and Wörth by boat.

Saut du Doubs

The Doubs River forms a 27-meter-high waterfall in the canton of Neuchâtel, making the romantic riverside landscape look even more picturesque. The Saut du Doubs, as it is called, is located on the border of Switzerland and France. This waterfall can also be seen at close range on boat trips on the Lac de Brenets.

Staubbach Falls

With a height of 297 meters, the Staubbach Falls in the Lauterbrunnen Valley, which has numerous waterfalls to offer, is a breathtaking natural beauty, and the third highest waterfall in Switzerland.

The word "Staub" in German translates to dust. The name is inspired by the way the droplets of water spray out in all directions in the wind during the summer months.

In 1779, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe is said to have been inspired by the scenery to write his "Gesang der Geister über den Wassern" (Song of the Spirits above the Waters).

Giessbach Falls

If you want to take a look at the world-famous Giessbach Falls in the Bernese Oberland, which are more than 400 meters high, you can walk along an adventurous hiking trail.

The fairytale Grandhotel Giessbach also offers views of the waterfall. Europe's oldest funicular railroad has been there since 1879 and still carries tourists from Lake Brienz to the Grandhotel.

Trümmelbach Falls

The Trümmelbach Falls are the largest underground waterfalls in Europe, located, like so many, in the Lauterbrunnen Valley of Bern. The water disappears loudly and foaming inside the mountain, making it a spectacular site. Moreover, they are included in the Swiss Federal Inventory of Landscapes and Natural Monuments of National Importance as well as the Unesco World Heritage List.

A tunnel lift allows you to reach the 10 glacial waterfalls of the Trümmelbach Falls, which thunder 140 meters into the depths. Depending on the weather, they are accessible from April to November.

There are at least 3 reasons to go and see the #Trümmelbach Falls in the canton of Bern:



They're Europe's largest subterranean #waterfalls.



They're the only #glacier waterfalls accessible by lift.



They have an awesome sounding name.



We let you decide which one to pick. pic.twitter.com/4Ec86Jp36Z — About Switzerland (@AbtSwitzerland) April 5, 2022

Reichenbach Falls

The Reichenbach Falls consists of a waterfall cascade of seven steps on the Rychenbach stream in the Bernese Oberland region. This destination is known across the world thanks to the author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. At this waterfall he had his legendary character Sherlock Holmes stage his death in the battle against Moriarty. The 300-meter-high cascade of the Reichenbach impresses hikers, particularly from May to October, when it carries a lot of water.

You can also take a cable car up to three viewing platforms that give you a different perspective of the Reichenbach Falls.

Ducan waterfall

The Ducan waterfall in Davos is ideal for a family outing because you can hike from Sertig Dörfli and reach the waterfall in around half an hour. The route is also suitable for strollers. In the midst of meadows and Alps you walk along the Sertig stream. On the way you can enjoy the Swiss nature in all its splendor with the view of the Ducan waterfall.

Berglistüber

Between Urnerboden and Linthal in the canton of Glarus, you can observe three waterfalls from the Fätschbach stream at once. The middle one is over 40 meters high and called Berglistüber. And it is considered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Switzerland.

You can stand (if you feel up to it) directly behind the falling deluge of water. The path to Berglistüber has recently been upgraded.

Seerenbach Falls

For another spectacular outing, check out the Seerenbach Falls near Betlis on Lake Walen in St. Gallen. From 585 meters, the water speeds down the gorge walls in three stages. The second stage of this waterfall is 305 meters, which makes it one of the highest in Switzerland. The water then continues to flow down and springs from a steep rock face at the Rin Spring as the last of the three stages.

In the slopes behind the spring there is a huge cave system. About three kilometers have been explored by cave divers so far.

Foroglio waterfall

The Foroglio waterfall in Val Bavona, a typical glacial valley in Ticino, adds a special charm to the panorama of the landscape. The water from the Val Calnègia plummets down the rock face 108 meters into the valley, looking almost like a fairy tale. Equally enchanting are the old stone houses and the 15th century church in Foroglio.

From Sonlerto you can hike to the famous spectacle in about an hour.