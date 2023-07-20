Six offences you can be fined for in Switzerland’s great outdoors

Advertisement

Before you venture outdoors, eager to take advantage of the country’s beauty, don’t forget that some activities are strictly regulated, and not complying with the rules can result in hefty fines.

Most of these regulations are common-sense and intuitive, at least to most people, but you should familiarise yourself with them them anyway.

Aside from the usual rules such as picking up after your dog and not leaving trash in the streets, there are other ones as well.

If caught breaking these rules, you can expect a fine, the amount of which will depend on the severity of the infraction and local sanctions.

Don't pick flowers

Though you may be tempted to pick the wildflowers growing on Alpine meadows — don’t.

There’s actually a regulation in place called “the dignity of living things with regard to plants” (really).

The law refers to flowers as living and sentient, implying they feel pain when yanked from soil.

Although the law is written in a ‘legalese’, difficult to understand language, one of its articles clearly states that “decapitation of wild flowers at the roadside without rational reason” is strictly forbidden.

Even though ‘rational reason’ is not defined in the legislation, it is more humane to leave semantics aside and not inflict pain and suffering on innocent plants.

Wild camping

If you want to park your camper and pitch a tent under a starry sky, you should do this in specially designated locations.

That’s because in most Swiss cantons, wild camping is generally not permitted.

The cantons where this is not allowed are Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Basel-Country, Basel-City, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva, Glarus, Graubünden, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Vaud, Valais, Zurich, and Zug.

In general, wild camping is prohibited across all cantons in nature reserves, the Swiss National Park, federal hunting zones, wildlife sanctuaries. and places where there is a general ban on entry.

You can do this in designated places only. Photo: Pixabay

Hiking

Switzerland’s trails, whether in the mountains or on the plain, are perfect for hikers, and mostly accessible.

However, you should keep away from so-called quiet zones, or wildlife sanctuaries, which function as designated retreat areas for wild animals.



It is also vital to keep dogs on a leash near the quiet zones, as well as during hunting season.



Speaking about hiking…



You can’t hike naked in Appenzell Innerrhoden



Just in case you are planning to visit the canton and do some walking wearing only your boots and backpack — don’t.



In 2009, Appenzell’s citizens gathered in the town square and voted, by show of hands, to outlaw what critics had called “immoral habits” — people walking the trails in only their birthday suits.

However, this practice is legal elsewhere in Switzerland, as long as it’s not lewd or provocative.

You can’t spit or urinate in streets of Lausanne



You should definitely resist the urge to spit or have a pee outside when visiting Vaud’s capital city.

That’s because several years ago, the city passed laws clamping down on such uncivilised behaviour in public places.

Authorities have even trained a special team of residents to walk the streets and impose fines on rule breakers.

Don’t bathe in fountains in Lucerne



While a number of Swiss towns allow residents and tourists to dip into public fountains to get relief from the heat, Lucerne is an exception.

According to the Road Inspectorate. the fountains in the city are protected as historical and cultural landmarks, and the ornamental fountain poles could be damaged if climbed on.

The office points out that the fountain basins were not designed for bathers. For cooling down, the city recommends jumping into Lake Lucerne instead.

