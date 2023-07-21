Lightning strikes twice as Swiss victims' rescuers hit

Advertisement

A 51-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were struck by lightning at around 8:30 am while working in a field in Menieres, in the western canton

of Fribourg, regional police said in a statement.

Both were injured, the older man seriously, the police said, adding that they had received assistance from ambulance and rescue helicopter personnel before being taken to hospital.

During the intervention, a police officer and the helicopter pilot were also struck by lightning, according to the statement.

"Fortunately, they were not injured and could be assisted on site by the ambulance personnel," it said.

The incident comes after a 27-year-old woman in the same Swiss region was also seriously injured after being struck by lightning, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported.