Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

'Disproportionately high’ rent increases reported in Swiss cities



In the first half of 2023, rents across Switzerland rose by 1.8 percent, according to a study published by Homegate on Thursday.



Among the cities, Zurich saw the highest increase in rental prices — 8.2 percent — followed by Lugano (3.7 percent) and Geneva (2.6 percent) — a ‘disproportionately high’ jump in comparison to the same period in 2022, the study indicated.

While higher operational costs were partly responsible for the hike, Homegate pointed at the housing shortage as the main reason for higher rents.

Other factors include the ongoing influx of immigrants, as well as higher overall demand fueled by increased mortgage rates, which are pushing more people to rent rather than buy properties.



The difference in price between the train and air travel is "indecent" in Switzerland



Though trains are considered to be more climate-friendly than airplanes, rail travel in Europe often costs twice as much as plane tickets. And Switzerland is no exception.



This is what emerges from a study published Thursday by Greenpeace.

The group analysed price differences between train and plane tickets in 27 European countries, including Switzerland. It found that planes are cheaper than trains on 79 of the 112 routes studied.

In Switzerland, the study looked at seven international connections departing from Geneva, Zurich and Basel. It found that, on average, train tickets are 70 percent more expensive than plane tickets.

One example cited by Greenpeace is the Geneva-Barcelona link.



The cheapest flight, with Easyjet, costs 25 francs one way — an “indecently low” price according to the NGO. For the same train journey, commuters have to pay around 70 francs on average.



The same price disparity was found for the Basel-Zagreb line: 38.40 francs by plane versus 90 francs by train.

Mobile phones: Swiss consumers prefer Apple



Nearly half — 46 percent — of mobile phone users in Switzerland own iPhones, according to a new survey by the online comparison service, Moneyland.

Cellphones from the Korean manufacturer Samsung come in second, with 40 percent of the market share.



Far behind are Chinese brands Huawei (8 percent) and Xiaomi (6 percent), Finland's Nokia (3 percent), with Motorola, Google Pixel and LG the least popular in Switzerland.



The overwhelming preference for Apple and Samsung (86 percent of consumers in total) is explained by the high purchasing power in Switzerland, as the two models are most expensive currently on the market.

Weather forecast: lower temperatures, some rain



Relief is on the way after the oppressively hot days of the past week.



Starting today and until next Friday, the temperatures will not exceed high 20s across all regions during the day. The lowest temps — mostly in early morning and at night — will be between 13C and 18C, depending on regions.



Also, some rain and thunderstorms are expected in parts on Switzerland.



You can see weather forecasts for your region here.



