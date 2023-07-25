Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Swiss will vote on pension reform

Opponents of the proposed legislation that would decrease the amount of the second-pillar occupational pensions that allow retirees to retain their previous lifestyle in old age, have collected over 77,000 signatures — more than the 50,000 required by law — to launch a national vote on this issue, the Federal Council announced on Monday.

The reform calls for the reduction in the interest rate of pension annuities from the current 6.8 percent to 6 percent in order to guarantee the long-term financing of the scheme. Such a drop would result in lower payouts and impact the retirees' standard of living, opponents argue.

Experts, on the other hand, are in favour of the reform, which they consider essential to ensure the sustainability of the second pillar.

A referendum on this issue is scheduled for March 3rd, 2024.

Overwhelmed Swiss justice system lets criminals get away

Public Prosecutor offices, which investigate criminal offences on behalf of cantons, can no longer handle the cases that come before them, according to a survey carried out by Tamedia, Switzerland’s largest media group.

The number of cases and subsequent pending procedures is increasing, but the justice system is affected by the same problem as many other sectors in Switzerland: shortage of qualified staff.

Tamedia reported on Monday that the number of employees in the justice sector — including police, prosecutors, forensic medicine experts, and judges — is stagnating or declining, which leads to a backlog.

If legal procedures are too long, the accused have the right to ask that the case against them be dismissed. Eventually, therefore, many cases which are deemed not serious are dropped due to lack of resources.

Parking spaces in Zurich could become 80 percent more expensive



The City Council decided on Monday to act on the long-debated issue of increasing the price for ‘blue zone’ parking card.

Only residents who have no opportunity to use a private parking space, like in an underground garage, would be able to access the parking cards for their neighbourhood blue zones — albeit at a higher price.

The annual pass would cost 540 francs under the new scheme, against 300 francs currently.

The City Council will now present its proposal to the municipal parliament, which must approve the move before it can come into force.

New ruling: up to 10 grams of cannabis can’t be confiscated

A minimal amount of cannabis (up to 10 grams), intended for personal consumption, can’t be confiscated by police or be destroyed, according to a Federal Court ruling handed down on Monday.

Switzerland’s highest judicial authority upheld the current legislation, which specifies that possession of no more than 10 grams of the drug for one’s own consumption is not illegal, and therefore can’t be seized.

The same legislation also states that if a person gives (but doesn’t sell) up to 10 grams to another adult — for instance, when sharing joints — that is not a punishable act either.

