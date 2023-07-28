How the Swiss will celebrate National Day this year

Advertisement

Rütli Meadow

While Switzerland has never established an official, nationwide Swiss National Day celebration, the Swiss Non-Profit Society has organised a federal celebration on the Rütli since 1942 where the three confederates from Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden are said to have taken the Rütli Oath of the Swiss Confederation.

These days politicians and patriots return to the spot on national day to make speeches and mark the event. This year’s official speaker is the federal councillor, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. If you haven’t already got tickets, it’s too late – however the whole thing is broadcast on Swiss television, so there’s no need to miss out entirely.

Local events

Swiss National Day events are not just reserved for the Rütli meadow and large cities, you can find smaller yet just as quirky celebrations pretty much in every Swiss village. In fact, most villages across the country hold their own festivities with food stalls, music, street parties and fireworks. Find local events listed here.

If you’re looking for a large-scale festivity, however, you are best served dropping by your nearest city.

Zurich’s Bundesfeier celebrations kick off as early as 7am with the ringing of the church bells. At around 9am, a parade is then led by the city’s mayor and members of the federal parliament, accompanied by local musicians, flag wavers, alphorn players and others dressed in typically Swiss attire. After speeches and music, festivities will continue throughout the afternoon across the city. More details here.

Happy #SwissNationalDay from Zürich🇨🇭! Today marks Switzerland's 729th birthday🎊. As always on this occasion, Zurich's adorned with dozens of Swiss flags. #VisitZurich #Bundesfeiertag pic.twitter.com/pCADpUdAAh — Zürich Tourism (@VisitZurich) August 1, 2020

Switzerland's capital Bern is another great place to be on National Day. The city will host Switzerland’s birthday party with a family-friendly programme including a so-called garden festival, barbeques, concerts, and processions.

Meanwhile, Geneva kicks off its National Day festivities with an official ceremony featuring a Swiss Confederation reading at 3pm followed by various concerts and shows. Geneva’s full August 1st programme can be found here, while those celebrating in Vaud can click here for local festivities.

Parliament Building

The Parliament Building in Bern will be opening its doors to visitors on August 1st from 8.30am.

During the day, the Council of States President Brigitte Häberli-Koller and National Council President Martin Candinas will be in the National Council Chamber for a moderated discussion with the public.

In Room 4 there will be showings of SESSION, a film documenting four MAGNUM photographers as they worked in the Parliament Building. At the same time, musicians will be playing at various locations in and around the Parliament Building.

Farm brunch

Since 1992, the traditional August 1st brunch has had a permanent place on the agenda for many Swiss people. For some 30 years, around 300 families have been inviting people to their farms for a brunch, providing a great opportunity to celebrate with your local community and get to know more about Swiss agriculture.

If you’re in the mood for a celebratory brunch – which typically contains homemade bread, apple pie, a hearty rösti with fried eggs, Bircher muesli, as well as cheese and meat platters – you’ll have to be quick as spots book up fast. You can find farm brunches in your area here.

Lantern procession

Another Swiss tradition to commemorate the foundation of Switzerland is the lantern procession. In many places across Switzerland, children get to make and decorate their own lanterns with a Swiss cross and their canton’s coat of arms before partaking in a parade through their local village, town, or city.

And as (nearly) every year, firework shows are a staple…

…though they are still considered a fire hazard in some regions.

Following a few very rainy days throughout Switzerland, but particularly in central and north-east of the country, many cantons on the Swiss-German side have now given the go-ahead for fireworks to be set off on the Swiss National Day.

The rain has led to an easing of the drought situation in the country and many Swiss regions have reduced the danger level for forest fires to “moderate” or “low”.

Aargau, Bern, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Thurgau, Ticino, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Zug, Uri, and Obwalden will all welcome firework shows on August 1st this year. The cantons confirmed to 20min that no special restrictions will apply within their borders.

The canton of Zurich - where currently a forest fire danger level 3 out of 5 applies – is yet to decide on the issue but noted that should the situation does not deteriorate further and the rain carries on, fireworks will likely be possible.

The cantons of Lucerne and Solothurn are also postponing their decision to see how the weather develops over the remaining days.

While Graubünden has imposed no fireworks bans, individual communities have decided to forgo firework displays due to the risk of forest fires, or for reasons or environmental reasons, such as the protection of nature and animals. Davos and St. Moritz are among the towns to impose fireworks bans this year.

Meanwhile, Basel has reduced the forest fire risk level to “moderate” from “significant”, meaning fireworks can go ahead as planned.

Alpine fires

Yet another staple that may face restrictions in some cantons.

In the past, Swiss bonfires – or alpine fires - were lit as a means of communication and warn others of the danger from foreign troops.

While today’s metres-high bonfires no longer serve this purpose, they are a popular feature on Switzerland’s National Day and are lit on mountain slopes to commemorate the founding of the Swiss Confederation in 1291. You can find local bonfire events here.