How you can watch the Women's World Cup in Switzerland
The Women's football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is already setting new records - here's how and where you can watch all the action in Switzerland.
From July 20th to August 20th yet another major football tournament takes place – the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Switzerland is also competing for the title.
For those of us unable to get to either host nation for the remainder of the tournament there is good news - the majority of the matches are available to watch for free on German-language Swiss television channel SRF zwei, while all matches will be live-streamed online on srf.ch/sport. Alternatively, you can download the SRF Sport app to watch all matches on the go.
Although time differences mean that you may occasionally have to get up in the early hours of the morning to catch the earlier matches, and then struggle bleary-eyed through your working day, or persuade someone to write a note to your boss on your behalf.
The time difference also means that public viewings for the Women’s World Cup – which are mainly an evening event seen in men’s football – are not as prevalent in Switzerland given the time difference and lack of fan culture.
Still, you may just come across the odd local sports bar, such as the Sportsbar 1904 (Fifa Museum) in Zurich, that will be regularly broadcasting the games.
Other Zurich bars you can visit to watch the games with like-minded enthusiasts are the Amboss Rampe, Das Gleis, Calvados Bar and the Kennedy's Pub.
If you happen to be in Zurich for the finale on August 20th, then you can catch that at the Röschibachplatz in Wipkingen. There’s just one catch: you’ll have to bring your own chair.
Likewise, you can drop by some of Switzerland’s best Irish pubs in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lausanne, and of course Zurich, and simply ask for a game to be shown, if it isn’t already. Most of the time staff will try and accommodate a request early in the day.
Here are the dates, times, and channels for the matches in the pool phase of the competition.
Saturday, July 29th (all kick-off times are Swiss time)
9.30am Sweden vs. Italy
12pm France vs. Brazil
2.30pm Panama vs. Jamaica
Sunday, July 30th
6.30am South Korea vs. Morocco
9am Norway vs. Philippines
9am Switzerland vs. New Zealand
11.30am Germany vs. Colombia
Monday, July 31st
9am Costa Rica vs. Sambia
9am Japan vs. Spain
12pm Ireland vs. Nigeria
12pm Canada vs. Australia
Tuesday, August 1st
9am Portugal vs. USA
9am Vietnam vs. Netherlands
1pm Haiti vs. Denmark
1pm China vs. England
Wednesday, August 2nd
9am South Africa vs. Italy
9am Argentina vs. Sweden
12pm Panama vs. France
12pm Jamaica vs. Brazil
Thursday, August 3rd
12pm Morocco vs. Colombia
12pm South Korea vs. Germany
