How you can watch the Women's World Cup in Switzerland

From July 20th to August 20th yet another major football tournament takes place – the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Switzerland is also competing for the title.

For those of us unable to get to either host nation for the remainder of the tournament there is good news - the majority of the matches are available to watch for free on German-language Swiss television channel SRF zwei, while all matches will be live-streamed online on srf.ch/sport. Alternatively, you can download the SRF Sport app to watch all matches on the go.

Although time differences mean that you may occasionally have to get up in the early hours of the morning to catch the earlier matches, and then struggle bleary-eyed through your working day, or persuade someone to write a note to your boss on your behalf.

The time difference also means that public viewings for the Women’s World Cup – which are mainly an evening event seen in men’s football – are not as prevalent in Switzerland given the time difference and lack of fan culture.

Still, you may just come across the odd local sports bar, such as the Sportsbar 1904 (Fifa Museum) in Zurich, that will be regularly broadcasting the games.

Other Zurich bars you can visit to watch the games with like-minded enthusiasts are the Amboss Rampe, Das Gleis, Calvados Bar and the Kennedy's Pub.

If you happen to be in Zurich for the finale on August 20th, then you can catch that at the Röschibachplatz in Wipkingen. There’s just one catch: you’ll have to bring your own chair.

Likewise, you can drop by some of Switzerland’s best Irish pubs in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lausanne, and of course Zurich, and simply ask for a game to be shown, if it isn’t already. Most of the time staff will try and accommodate a request early in the day.

Here are the dates, times, and channels for the matches in the pool phase of the competition.

Saturday, July 29th (all kick-off times are Swiss time)

9.30am Sweden vs. Italy

12pm France vs. Brazil

2.30pm Panama vs. Jamaica

Sunday, July 30th

6.30am South Korea vs. Morocco

9am Norway vs. Philippines

9am Switzerland vs. New Zealand

11.30am Germany vs. Colombia

Monday, July 31st

9am Costa Rica vs. Sambia

9am Japan vs. Spain

12pm Ireland vs. Nigeria

12pm Canada vs. Australia

Tuesday, August 1st

9am Portugal vs. USA

9am Vietnam vs. Netherlands

1pm Haiti vs. Denmark

1pm China vs. England

Wednesday, August 2nd

9am South Africa vs. Italy

9am Argentina vs. Sweden

12pm Panama vs. France

12pm Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, August 3rd

12pm Morocco vs. Colombia

12pm South Korea vs. Germany