When do school holidays in Switzerland wrap up for the summer?

Depending on the canton of residence and school district, public schools are resuming between August 11th and August 27th.

The next break kids in Switzerland will get will be a two-week autumn vacation in October.

In Switzerland, school holidays are determined by the cantons and municipalities. This means that the holiday start, finish and even duration can differ not only from canton to canton, but also from one municipality and region to another.

So, when are children expected back in the classroom in each canton?

School summer holidays 2023

While the cantons of Basel-City, Basel-Country, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Geneva, Glarus, Graubünden, Jura, Neuchâtel, Uri, and Vaud all kicked of their school holidays for the summer on July 3rd, they don’t all wrap up on the same day.

Schoolchildren in Basel-City, Basel-Country, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Glarus, Graubünden, and Neuchâtel return to school on August 14th.

Pupils in Geneva, Jura, Uri, and Vaud enjoy a slightly longer break. Summer school holidays in Jura and Uri end on August 18th with students returning to their desks on August 21st.

The summer holiday term for children in Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Bern, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Thurgau kicked off on July 10th this month and finishes on August 11th.

Schoolchildren in the canton of Aargau have the least amount of vacation days among children in Swiss schools and are let off from July 24th until August 11th.

In Central Switzerland, the cantons of Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, and Zug all welcome students back on August 21st. Summer holidays in these three cantons kicked off on July 10th.

Meanwhile, pupils in Ticino have grounds for celebrations as nowhere else in Switzerland do schoolkids get to enjoy a longer break. School holidays in the southern canton begun on June 17th and pupils will not be expected back until August 28th.

The canton of Valais has a set summer holiday on a cantonal level from July 26th until August 16th, however, these dates can be dependent on the region or school. This is also the case for municipalities and their schools based in the cantons of Appenzell Innerrhoden, Appenzell Ausserrhoden and the canton of Bern.

As far as private (including international) schools are concerned, they have their own vacation schedules, which are usually different from that of public institutions.