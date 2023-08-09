What is a Swiss electronic patient file — and do you need one?

Advertisement

Even the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has admitted that Switzerland is lagging behind in the digitisation of its healthcare system.

Although Switzerland is one of the most innovative countries in the world, with one of the best healthcare systems, the vast majority of patient files are still kept in paper form in doctors’ offices. In fact, only about 20,000 files have been digitalised so far — a tiny percentage when compared to other European countries.

This is the case even though, as one study by Digital Switzerland on this subject reported, “Swiss citizens have high levels of literacy in digitalisation.”

What exactly are electronic patient records (EPR) and how can they benefit you?

Simply put, all your medical history — including illnesses, treatments, X-rays, scans, and the medications you take — are recorded digitally, rather than in a physical file that is kept in your doctor's office.

As this electronic record is available to all your healthcare providers, it allows for a better and quicker exchange of information among doctors and hospitals where you are treated — which can be life-saving in emergencies.

If, for instance, you are brought into ER by ambulance and are in no condition to recite your full health history and the meds you take, the hospital can quickly access this information online (read more about this below).

Or, if you go to a new doctor, you don’t have to transfer your old file — it is all available in a digital form.

Also, EPRs cut costs by avoiding unnecessary multiple X-rays, laboratory tests and other interventions.

Why do so few patients in Switzerland have EPRs?

Generally speaking, the Swiss, especially the older generation, are cautious of anything new. And they are even more wary about protecting their private lives from prying eyes which, as recent cyberattacks have shown, is not always possible.

“Today, the Swiss population is primarily concerned about data mishandling, data theft and third parties making money from their data,” the above-mentioned study reported.

"To reassure citizens, data protection should be at the heart of the digital solution to ensure that appropriate systems and servers are used to store health data."

In other words, Swiss patients "want to have full control over their health information and how it is being used.”

This is certainly a valid concern, and the government knows that.

Campaign to get people on board

To convince the public of the benefits — as well as security — of electronic patient records, FOPH is planning a 3.6-million-franc campaign.

Aside from focusing on the overall benefits of the system, authorities will also explain how the digital data is being processed and who has access to it.

This could prove successful because the study shows that, in principle, "the Swiss population is willing to use a digital healthcare system if it offers clear added value, such as better usability, improved diagnosis and treatments, as well as reduced healthcare costs".

During the campaign, FOPH should also focus "on empowering citizens to better navigate their health and engage with the digital world,” the study concluded.

"Digitalisation opens up a whole new source of knowledge where patients can search for information and become agents of their own health and have more control over their health," the study said.

To sum up, an electronic record is by no means mandatory but there are loads of benefits to having one.

If you decide to open an electronic medical file for yourself, the process is fairly simple and you can do it online. The instructions for doing this are available in English here.