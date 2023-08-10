Disruption to rail travel in Switzerland after goods train derails

Advertisement

Swiss rail operator SBB said rail traffic between Arth-Goldau and Bellinzona is subject to restrictions due to a train coming off the tracks in the Gotthard tunnel.

The train reportedly derailed at around noon on Thursday. According to SBB, no injuries have been reported.

The rail operator said passengers should expect disruption until around 11.30pm on Thursday, adding that the services EC, IC2, IC21 are affected.

"Delays, cancellations and diversions are to be expected," said SBB in an information notice.

Passenger Intercity and Eurocity trains between German-speaking areas of Switzerland and Ticino as well as northern Italy will be diverted via the Gotthard panorama route until further notice, SBB said. This will increase travel times by about an hour.

"Some trains will also be cancelled," added SBB.

According to an SBB media spokesperson, the freight train, which was heading north at the time, derailed at the multifunction station in Faido in the Gotthard Base Tunnel.

The cause of the derailment in the tunnel is unknown at this stage, as is the exact extent of the damage.

Der Bahnverkehr im Gotthard-Basistunnel ist unterbrochen. Die Reisezüge werden zwischen Arth-Goldau und Bellinzona über die Gotthard-Panoramastrecke umgeleitet. Grund ist die Entgleisung eines Güterzugwagens. Informationen für Medien fortlaufend unter https://t.co/2d7Pkn2Bja pic.twitter.com/EdZ9cH4UBn — SBB Medienstelle (@sbbnews) August 10, 2023

The Swiss Safety Investigation Authority (SUST) has been called in, while SBB experts are currently investigating the damage.

Experts are also checking the track and overhead line for possible damage.

Passengers are urged to check the SBB site for updates.