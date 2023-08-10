Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

A variant of coronavirus is circulating in Switzerland this summer

The worst of Covid pandemic is long gone, and it is no longer the health crisis it was in 2020 was 2021.

However, according to epidemiologists, a new strain of Omicron virus, the EG.5, has been circulating in Switzerland since July.

It is more contagious than previous Omicron variants, and it is believed that vaccines don’t offer total protection against it.

The good news, however, is that “no particularly severe symptoms” have been reported, said Geneva epidemiologist Antoine Flahault.

As was the case during previous waves, people who test positive should wear a mask and “be treated as soon as possible to avoid ending up in hospital,” Flahault added.

Vaud residents to weigh in on the right to vote for foreigners



A group called AG!SSONS (‘Take Action’ in English) has collected enough signatures for this initiative to be brought to the ballot box.

It calls for the right to vote and run for elections at the cantonal level to be granted to all foreigners who have been living at least 10 years in Switzerland, three of which (currently) in Vaud.

The canton had already voted twice on a similar proposal — in 1992 and 2011 — rejecting it both times.

Eligible foreigners (residing in Vaud for at least three years with a B or C permit) can, however, vote or run for political office at communal level.



Switzerland’s cheese woes continue



First, there was a story about Swiss consumers buying more imported cheese, as domestic varieties become scarcer and more expensive.

Now comes the news that Switzerland’s Emmental cheese (the one with holes) is falling into disfavour as well.

In a survey conducted on the streets of Zurich by SRF public broadcaster, many people were underwhelmed by the cheese, with one person calling it “too rubbery and too boring.”

This kind of feedback is not what producers in Bern’s eponymous Emmental region want to hear.

"The falling demand is hurting us,” said one, adding his (not exactly unbiased) opinion that “Emmental is the best cheese in the world."

Diplomatic incident between Switzerland and Australia over chocolate averted



On an official visit to Australia, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis refused to accept a gift of chocolate from his counterpart, Penny Wong.

“If I took this, I wouldn’t be re-elected,” Cassis quipped.

Wong, however, insisted, saying, "It would be a diplomatic affront if you did not accept the gift.”

To persuade Cassis, she added that the chocolate comes from Australian manufacturer Haigh, who apprenticed at Lindt & Sprüngli in Zurich.

Cassis ultimately accepted the gift, but slipped a bag of Lindt chocolate into Wong's hand in return: "You gave me the apprentice, I give you the master," he said.

A diplomatic scandal was averted and the meeting ended on a sweet note.

