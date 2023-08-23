Cowbells, absinthe and snow cycling: What to know about Switzerland's 'living traditions'

Advertisement

What do you get if you cross a bicycle, a sled and skis? A velogemel, that's what.

This contraption is the latest addition to the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) 'List of living traditions in Switzerland'.

The list, which was started in 2012, includes traditions that have existed for several years - or even centuries in some cases - and are still practiced in Swiss regions today.

This week the FOC announced that there were 29 new entries, meaning the list now has 228 significant items of cultural heritage on it.

Suggestions from the public were taken into account.

Among events already included are customs such as Alpine pasture season, cow fighting, yodelling, alphorn playing, and Basel Fasnacht.

READ ALSO: Seven Swiss 'living traditions' that may surprise you

Here's a look at some of the newest additions to the list, which cantons they come from, and what they tell us about Switzerland.

Velogemel (BE)

First we'll get back to this wooden snow bike thing. According to tourism bosses, the velogemel was invented by a man called Christian Bühlmann from Grindelwald in the Bernese Alps, who applied for a patent for the vehicle back in 1911. At that time he described it as a “single-track steerable sled”. It became the go-to vehicle for locals to swoosh around the Grindelward area in winter months.

Nowadays you can check out the Velogemel World Championships, which are held every year in February. But for those interested in trying it themselves, you can hire this 'snow bicycle' at Grindelwald railway station. Take the bus up to Bussalp, which lies around 1,800 metres above sea level, have a snack at the mountain restaurant, enjoy the views and ride the velogemel back down. Just be very careful - like a sledge, it has no brakes!

READ ALSO: Velogemel - the strange Swiss tradition you have to try

Hiking (nationwide)

While not an unusual activity in the slightest, the FOC said hiking was added to the list because it is an activity "practiced and maintained by broad sections of the population" in Switzerland.

Hiking in the Swiss Alps - a national pastime. Photo by Colton Miller on Unsplash

This shows just how much hiking means to the Swiss.

Thanks to a stunning selection of nature spots, including gorgeous mountain views, lakes and breathtaking waterfalls, Switzerland is the perfect place to go hiking.

There are over 65,000 marked trails across the country, whether you're looking to trek through a forest or in the Alps.

It's a hobby the Swiss themselves take seriously; you'll find that many people - whether by themselves, as a couple or in family or friend groups, take a day trip to hike outside the city regularly.

READ ALSO: How to keep safe when hiking in the Swiss Alps

Advertisement

Cowbell casting (BE, FR, NE, VS)