Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

If you travel abroad, SBB wants to know your name



It is no longer possible to buy a train ticket to a neighbouring European country at the SBB counter without disclosing your identity.

According to Swiss media reports, when you purchase an international railway ticket, you must now divulge your name, date of birth and e-mail address. Buying anonymous tickets, as used to be the case, is no longer possible.

One of the main reasons for the new system, the national rail operator said, is that tickets for Deutsche Bahn, the French SNCF and Trenitalia are now personalised. so SBB must comply with new rules as well.

The Swiss are happy, but worry about climate change and money

A new survey by the GFS research institute, in which 58,000 Swiss residents participated, found that 61 percent of respondents are satisfied with their their private and professional lives.

They do have a number of concerns, however, the foremost among them being climate change; over 68.6 of study participants said it is a very serious issue which must be addressed soonest possible.

Another major worry for Switzerland’s population are finance, especially as the purchasing power of their wages has dropped.

They would also like be able to get more sleep and spend more time with their family as well.

Switzerland to enshrine punishment-free education in law



On Wednesday, the Federal Council has proposed to include in the Civil Code the principle of education of children without violence.

“The new provision expressly provides that parents are required to bring up the child without resorting to corporal punishment or other forms of degrading violence," the government said.

The Federal Council also pointed out that various studies have shown that enshrining the principle of education without violence in law could change the parents' behaviour and reduce tolerance for violence within the population.

The consultation process on this issue will continue until November 23rd.

Tempers rise when it’s hot outside

Disputes among neighbours are on the rise during the barbeque season, according to a survey carried out in Switzerland by AXA insurance.

This could be because more people are outdoors in the garden or on their balconies during the summer season, fueling more frictions than in the cold weather, when everyone is inside.

However, quarrels are not spread out evenly throughout the country; AXA found that people from Bern, Vaud and Valais are more inclined to argue with their neighbours.

Residents of Zurich, Aargau and Thurgau, on the other hand, have fewest disputes.

