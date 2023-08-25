12 unmissable events in Switzerland in September 2023

Advertisement

Airport Festival

If you fancy yourself an aviation fanatic then you may want to drop by Zurich Airport’s very own Flughafenfest, held from September 1st to 3rd.

Spread on 60,000 square metres, the Airport Festival will feature various exhibits from the airport’s early days all the way to the present so you can experience the world of aviation up close. In addition, the airport is opening the noise protection hall to the public for the first time.

Knabenschiessen

One of Zurich’s most popular festivals, the Knabenschiessen, returns on September 9th until 11th. Contrary to its name, the festival does not in fact see little boys get shot, but rather originated as a rifle shooting competition for local boys – and since 1991, girls. Every year, both have the opportunity to test showcase their shooting skills in front of a wide audience.

Note: only boys and girls resident in the city or canton of Zurich may participate in the festival.

Flâneur - Das Stadtraum Festival Basel

On the evenings of September 7th, 8th and 9th, Basel’s Elisabethenstrasse will be transformed into an eclectic, yet intimate festival-style get-together known as Flâneur.

The urban festival is the perfect opportunity to make new friends while trying out fine local delicacies at pop-up corners, bar hopping, partaking in creative workshops and experiencing live concerts in the middle of the city.

Inline Night Bern

Every 14 days in good weather (and on dry roads), various streets in Bern make way for enthusiastic inline skaters. Volunteer will also ensure roads are safe and closed off for you to skate on.

Partaking in the skating event is free of charge and you can turn up at 7.30 pm (departure is at 8 pm) at the Waisenhausplatz in Bern without a registration.

Breakthrough Festival

Switzerland’s renowned Breakthrough Festival will return to Zurich between September 7th and 10th this year. As with past years, visitors can look forward to an action-packed programme which will include various performances, battles, exhibitions, and workshops – all in the spirit of dance.

Food Zurich

Food Zurich - held from 7th to 17th September - is the place to be for all foodies, whether you are just learning the ropes in the kitchen or consider yourself the new Gordon Ramsay.

For eleven delicious days, you will be able to enjoy and compare traditional Swiss dishes (served by up-and-coming young cooks and experienced chefs) against some of the world’s emerging culinary trends.

Lausanne Afro Fusions Festival

If you’ve missed out on attending Lausanne’s exciting Afro Fusions Festival last month, don’t panic just yet. The good news is the festival runs until September 3rd.

The festival is the largest African cultural event in the canton of Vaud and includes a top-tier musical programme alongside fun artistic, educational, and cultural activities and exhibitions.

Eidgenössisches Weidlingswettfahren

From 1st to 3rd September, the Eidgenössisches Weidlingswettfahren (Federal Weidling Race) will take place on the Rhine in Basel and feature over 500 participants from more than 40 clubs.

The competition and festival will both be held in Kleinbasel (Mittlere Brücke and Wettsteinbrücke). This means participants can easily compete in both disciplines while spectators will be able to follow both competitions either from the banks of the Rhine or the bridges. There will also be various catering options to enjoy on site.

Cultural Stage Festival

The Cultural Stage Festival – starting at 10 am – celebrates interculturality with musical acts as well as arts and crafts (ceramics, textiles, wooden artistry) from across the globe.

The festival takes place on September 8th and 9th at the Salle Centrale de la Madeleine in Geneva.

From September 9th: Cows come home

In one of the most folkloric events that takes place in Switzerland each year — the so called désalpe festivals — cows make their way down to the plain after spring and summer months spent grazing in alpine pastures.

On this occasion, the descending cows are ‘dressed’ for the occasion: besides the bells hanging from their necks, their heads are decorated with flowers.

This link shows where and when you can watch this event in your region.

Lausanne Art Fair

The 6th edition of Lausanne’s international contemporary art fair will take place at Beaulieu Lausanne and display a selection of original works by established artists, as well as emerging young talents.

Ticino Sportissima

Sportissima is an event dedicated to physical activity in the hope of promoting interest in one's health and is free for all to attend - simply turn up at 9.30 am in the city of your choice (no registration necessary) and work out. Participants can choose from 'classic' sports such as football and volleyball, as well as stand-up paddling, sailing, twirling and other activities.

The sporty event is held in the following cities on September 10th: Bellinzona, Biasca, Chiasso, Lugano, Mendrisio and Tenero-Contra.