What weather can you expect in Switzerland this week?

Since Saturday afternoon, between 40 and 80 mm of rain have fallen in many parts of the country, causing the banks of the Rhine river to partially flood, especially in Diepoldsau (St. Gallen), on the border with Austria.

Overnight from Sunday to Monday, river levels continued to rise in Ticino, Graubünden, and the Eastern Alps as well.

Heute morgen um 9 Uhr. Peak ist noch nicht erreicht.⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ #hochwasser #Rhein steuert auf ein 100 jähriges zu. pic.twitter.com/pCDONmV2G2 — Yeti (@Tantzstanze83) August 28, 2023

After the heatwave…snow

Though it is only August, snow has fallen at altitudes of between 2,000 and 2,400 metres. And “we can expect 50 centimeters or even more of snow in some areas above about 2,500 meters,” MeteoNews weather service said.

Given this drastic change in weather, the government had already set a level of danger 4 (out of 4) for the rain in the central and eastern regions.

Strong and rapid rise in water levels, landslides on steep slopes, and flooding in underpasses, basement garages or cellars can’t be ruled out, authorities warned.

Road and rail traffic could also be affected.

What is the forecast for the rest of the week?

On Tuesday, the depression will gradually move away, according to official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.

By midday on Tuesday, a further 40 to 80 mm of rain is expected along the northern slopes of the central and eastern Alps, as well as in the central and eastern Bernese Oberland, MeteoSwiss said.

On the Central and Eastern Plateau, in the southern side valleys of Valais, in Upper Valais, and in the Eastern Alps, an additional 20 to 50 mm of precipitation is forecast.

The snowfall limit will drop to around 1,900 meters on Tuesday.

Does this mean we should say goodbye to the summer?

Not necessarily.

After the wet and cool weekend and beginning of the week, sunshine and higher temperatures are forecast from Wednesday.

However, it looks (at least for now) that the heatwave is over and the temperatures for the rest of the week will not exceed mid.20s.

This is what you can look forward to in your area of Switzerland this week.



