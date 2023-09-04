Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Rent increases of more than 15 percent could be on the horizon



In an interview with Swiss media on Sunday, Martin Tschirren, director of the Federal Housing Office (BWO), has forecast a possible rent hike of over 15 percent by 2026.

With the increase in the reference interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, landlords can raise the rent by 3 percent. "Furthermore, inflation and general cost increases can be added,"Tschirren said.

By “general costs,” he means higher prices of energy and building materials.

Tschirren expects the next and rate hikes in December or March.

Tug-of-war over health insurance premiums



Health insurers are calling for premium increases of 8 to 9 percent for next year, but Health Minister Alain Berset is seeking to limit the hikes to between 6-7 percent.

Santésuisse, the umbrella organisation for health insurance companies, wants higher premiums because this money is needed to compensate for high increases in healthcare costs, which in some cantons exceed 10 percent.

This massive jump in premiums is therefore essential, Santésuisse’s director Verena Nold told Swiss media on Sunday.

"If we don't fix this [gap] now, the money reserves will soon be exhausted,” and a much higher increases will hit Swiss consumers 2025”, she said.

A struggle is reportedly underway between Santésuisse and the Federal Office of Public Health, which is responsible for setting the price of premium.

We will know in October, when the 2024 rates are announced, who won the premium fight.

Foreigners snap up Swiss e-vignette

The electronic motorway sticker was introduced a month ago, on August 1st, and it has proven to be a great success.

During this period of time, nearly 135,000 vignettes have already been sold, primarily to foreign motorists, who find it easier and more convenient to purchase the vignette — which is obligatory on Switzerland's highways — online than at the border.

Weather forecast: It will be hot in Switzerland this week

After a few cool and wet days, temperatures will rise again in Switzerland, according to the official meteorological service MeteoSwiss.

Nach dem trüben Augustende kommt mit dem Herbstbeginn der Sommer zurück. Die Grafik zeigt die prognostizierten #Temperaturabweichungen für nächste Woche. Mehr zum #Spätsommer lesen Sie im heutigen Wetterblog: https://t.co/ofGTGY0PaZ (Bild: ECMWF) pic.twitter.com/FKdkwczMjX — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) September 1, 2023

Temperatures will be above the norm for the season, and this situation is expected to continue for the rest of the month.

However, August’s heatwave and temperatures exceeding 30C will not make a comeback, meteorologists said.

Instead, this week’s forecast calls for maximum temperatures of 29C, falling down to between 13C and 18C at night.

This is what you can expect in your region.



