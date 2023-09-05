How much more will you pay for electricity in your Swiss canton?

Advertisement

In 2024, electricity prices will increase by an average of around 18 percent for households, the Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) announced on Tuesday.

As a general indication, this means a typical household that consumes 4,500 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year will pay 32.14 centimes per kWh on average, which would add up to 222 francs more over 12 months.

However, rates vary more or less significantly in and among cantons and municipalities, some exceeding the national average by far.

The amount of the increase in your community will depend not only on your place of residence and the size of your dwelling, but also on the production capacity of the local electricity provider.

How much can you expect to pay in your town or region?

According to a map published on the ElCom website, which you can view here, the highest hikes (more than 45 percent) will hit several municipalities in canton Bern.

The region of Aubonne in canton Vaud will see an increase of over 41 percent, as will parts of Neuchâtel.

In Switzerland’s most expensive cities, on the other hand, increases will not be as drastic — though still above the national average: Zurich residents will see their tariffs go up by 24.5 percent, while those living in Geneva will have to pay 28.6 more.

In Basel, they will increase by 33.9 percent.

Where will the hikes be lowest?

Residents of Brusio in Graubünden will have to pay rates that are well below the national average: 12.4 percent.

Those living in the same canton but in the town of Bregaglia, will see their electric bill go up by 15.9 percent.

And still above the national average but lower than in many other parts of Switzerland is the region of Zermatt in Valais, where tariffs will rise by 19.4 percent.

You can see here how your community rates in terms of …rates.



