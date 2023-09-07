'Sunday closing is a part of Swiss life that should be cherished'

Advertisement

We realise that most shops being closed on Sundays seems to be an irritant to lots of people, notably foreigners living in Switzerland, but we do think they should be careful what they wish for.

We think it is an absolute joy to have one day a week when towns and cities are not packed with shoppers, most working people (Swiss and non-Swiss alike) have guaranteed time for themselves and their friends and families, and the superb public transport system can be enjoyed almost entirely by people engaged in healthy outdoor activities.

Who can't organise their lives so that their retail therapy needs aren't met in the remaining six days a week?

For us, Sunday closing is one of the things that makes living here different – and special – and it's one of the traditional aspects of Swiss life that should be cherished.

Jan & Mike Tennant, Berner Oberland

This comment was in response to the article: 7 common complaints foreigners have about life in Switzerland

Views on Sunday closing among The Local's readers vary. In a recent survey looking at the positive and negative aspects of life in Switzerland several readers picked out the fact that shops being closed on Sundays was "the most annoying thing about life in the country".

Some readers complained about Sundays being "dead" and that opening shops on Sundays would give them something to do especially during the colder months of the year.

But in a previous article featuring readers' views on the potential relaxing of Sunday shop closures in Zurich, many readers were against the move, especially those who come from countries where 24/7 shopping is a reality.

“I think it is great to have less shopping on Sundays. It's nice to have one day a week which is calmer and on which shopping is not a priority,” wrote Tet Speirs.

She noted the lack of commerce gave people the opportunity to do other things and that this tradition “also respects "the time, family time, and leisure time of those who would be staffing the shops on Sundays”.

Malou Almirol Castillo was in complete agreement. “Sundays with no shops open is one of the things I love in Europe," she wrote. "Coming from a mall culture where all shops are open seven days a week and sometimes even 24 hours is just too stressful for me.

“Let us keep it this way! Less commercialism! More quality of life!,” she added.

Do you agree with our reader? Share your own opinions in the comments section below, or if you have any tips, insights or views about an aspect of life in Switzerland you want to share with other readers then email us at [email protected]